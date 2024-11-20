Delhi govt orders 50% work-from-home policy for agencies, govt depts and private sector to curb pollution

New Delhi Workers returning home in the evening, amid smoggy conditions. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

The Delhi government on Wednesday decided to implement a 50% work-from-home policy for all government departments, and urged private companies that only half the workforce should go to office to reduce congestion on roads and combat worsening air quality in the Capital.

The directive, announced by Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai, will not apply to 18 types of essential and emergency services, such as hospitals, water supply, and sanitation services, among others.

Besides, the government also asked private companies to stagger their timings and introduce shuttle bus services to reduce the use of private cars. Rai said that the whole of north India was facing very high pollution levels over the past three days, with a “severe” air quality index (AQI) of 419 recorded on Wednesday. However, no order to this effect for private sector was issued till late Wednesday. Also, it was unclear how such a scheme would be monitored.

Pointing out that the AQI was better than the reading of 460 a day earlier, Rai said: “We are hoping that this improvement will continue in the coming days. The AAP-led Delhi government has invoked various steps to control dust pollution and vehicular pollution. We held a meeting with government departments and representatives of industry associations to help us enforce work for home for 50% of employees.”

Pollution in winter, especially in November, is a perennial problem in Delhi. This year, a streak of “severe” and “severe+” air days over the past week coinciding with a delayed temperature drop have made conditions tough for residents, with emergency measures coming into effect under Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan.

The exhaustive list of notified essential and emergency services to which the directive will not be applicable issued by the government are medical services, solid waste management, public cleaning and sanitation, community and public toilets, fire services, power, water supply and sewerage, public transport, relief and rehabilitation work, emergency operation centres, control rooms, community and enforcement activities, public order, smooth day-to-day life of citizens, maternity services, night shelters, food enforcement and anti-hoarding, civil maintenance and home guards.

The government also held a meeting with industry bodies, such as CII and Assocham, to discuss the implementation of the measures, which includes two advisories.

Delhi lieutenant governor VK Saxena on Monday approved the implementation of staggered timings for government offices under the Delhi government and Municipal Corporation of Delhi till February 28. According to the order, offices under MCD will operate from 8.30am to 5pm while the Delhi government offices will operate between 10am and 6.30pm.

Rai said that as central government offices start at 9am, all three levels are now staggered.

In the order, deputy secretary Pradeep Tayal of the general administration department said: “All government offices and MCD shall operate with 50% of staff strength and remaining 50% will work from home. All administrative secretaries and heads of department of GNCTD shall attend relevant officials as per requirement to ensure to uninterrupted delivery of services... The order shall be implemented with immediate effect till Stage 4 of the GRAP is in force.”