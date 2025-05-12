Delhi govt, police remain on high alert

The Capital will continue to remain on high alert in case any escalation with Pakistan is reported from the border, the Delhi Police said on Sunday. Paramilitary personnel near India Gate on Sunday. (Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)

While paramilitary forces, reserved police, and special weapons and tactics (SWAT) team will continue to be deployed in sensitive areas, local police have been asked to conduct mock drills at regular intervals to ensure preparedness. “Deployment of paramilitary forces and reserved police in sensitive areas will remain as it is for now and SWAT teams will also remain deployed in prominent areas,” a senior police officer said.

Further, officials confirmed that government agencies and departments are taking precautionary measures, installation of air sirens for early warning will continue, and the orders cancelling leaves of officials in key government departments are still in force.

A second officer said the local police have been directed to closely coordinate with all government agencies such as Civil Defence, Delhi Fire Services (DFS), municipal corporation and others during mock drills for effective security. “Bomb disposal squads (BDS) are deployed close to crowded markets where they have conducted drills to ensure they reach in time in case of an untoward event. Police said that they’ll remain on high alert for the next few days,” the officer added.

Meanwhile, DJB officials said they have tested backup plans in situations of power cuts. “The lessons from the mock drill at Wazirabad are being implemented,” an official said.

An NDMC official said resources like trucks and bulldozers along with resources needed for repairs have been stocked up. “The back up plans to ensure continuous supply of water and electricity supply in Lutyens’ Delhi have been prepared and protocol remains in place. Earlier, the officials were asked that they may be called on duty during the off days on Saturday to Monday but that has been kept on hold,” the official said, adding that the disaster management centre near Jor Bagh is operating in three shifts on full capacity. “We will remain on alert till government orders are issued,” the official added.

Picket checkings have also been increased in the city, police said.“Deployment has been increased in border areas and checking has become stricter,” an officer said.

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday conducted a review meeting with all departments’ officials to discuss coordination and readiness. A government official said that the orders to keep contingency plan still remain. “We will go ahead to install the air raid sirens as a precautionary measure so that the government has the infrastructure to deal with emergencies in place for future,” the official added. Each of the 11 districts will have around 10 air raid sirens.

Further, Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) were asked to finalise the evacuation plans. A DMRC official said that the corporation already has emergency evacuation measures in place for natural disasters or law and order situations. “Mock drills have already been held at a number of stations in association with the authorities concerned,” the official said.