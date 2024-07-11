Delhi govt proposes hike in pollution testing rates

The Delhi government on Thursday recommended a hike in the rates to carry out pollution level tests for vehicles after demands from petrol dealers association, which said that the rates have not been revised in the last 13 years. The revised rates will be effective after approval from the lieutenant governor, after which a notification will be issued. The pollution under control certificate is a mandatory document assuring that the vehicle’s tailpipe emission falls within permissible limits. (HT Archive)

The rates were last revised in 2011 and the association threatened to shut down the testing centres at petrol pumps if the rates were not revised.

Presently, two and three-wheelers running on petrol, CNG, or LGP are charged ₹60, four-wheelers ₹80 and diesel vehicles ₹100. The revised rates for two and three-wheeler petrol, CNG, or LGP vehicles will be ₹80 and ₹110 for four-wheelers running on petrol, CNG, or LPG (including bio-fuel). The rate will be ₹140 for diesel vehicles.

Transport minister Kailash Gahlot said the decision was taken to address the long-pending demands of the association. “In response to the demands of the Delhi Petrol Dealers Association (DPDA) and to keep up with the rising costs of pollution checking services, we have decided to revise the rates. This revision is necessary to ensure that pollution checking stations can continue to operate efficiently and provide quality services,” Gahlot said in a statement.

Gahlot, in a meeting with DPDA representatives on June 20, assured them that their demands would be considered.

However, Bibek Banerjee, general secretary of DPDA, said the hike was not sufficient. “In the last 13 years, expenses such as salary of staff and maintenance of necessary equipment has increased almost three times but the government has only marginally increased the rate. It shows the government is not serious. It will force many PUC centres to close down,” said Banerjee.

The pollution under control certificate is a mandatory document assuring that the vehicle’s tailpipe emission falls within permissible limits. A vehicle plying without a valid PUC certificate is liable to be prosecuted under Section 190(2) of the Motor Vehicles Act and may lead to imprisonment of up to three months or a fine of up to ₹10,000, or both. Delhi has around 966 PUCC centres in 10 zones.