Delhi govt revises minimum wage for unskilled, semi-skilled, skilled workers

ByHT News Desk
Sep 25, 2024 05:22 PM IST

Delhi chief minister Atishi on Wednesday announced a hike in the minimum wage for various categories of workers in the national capital. The revised wages will now provide unskilled workers a minimum of 18,066 per month, while semi-skilled workers will earn 19,929 and skilled workers 21,917 per month.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi addresses during a meeting with the cabinet ministers and all the department heads, in New Delhi on Tuesday.(Atishi - X)
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi addresses during a meeting with the cabinet ministers and all the department heads, in New Delhi on Tuesday.(Atishi - X)

Atishi said the wage policy was originally introduced under the leadership of former CM Arvind Kejriwal and has been a cornerstone of the AAP's efforts to support the working class.

Accusing the BJP of being "anti-poor," Atishi claimed that the minimum wages in states ruled by the saffron party were "perhaps half of what was being paid in Delhi."

Atishi said that the Kejriwal government not only implemented minimum wages through court but also ensured its revision twice every year, despite obstruction by the BJP.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates

