Delhi govt sees 36% growth in tax collection

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 21, 2023 12:41 AM IST

With the effects of the pandemic largely fading, the Delhi government registered a sharp 36% growth in its tax collection in 2021-22 (provisional), according to the Economic Survey released on Monday.

Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot speaks during the Budget session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI)
This was in comparison to the negative growth of 19.53% registered in 2020-21 due to the pandemic-induced lockdowns, the survey tabled by finance minister Kailash Gahlot said.

The total revenue collection was 49,312.99 crore (5.45% of GSDP) in 2021-22, against 41,863.6 crore (5.48% of GSDP) during 2020-21. During 2021-22 (provisional), the revenue receipts increased significantly with a growth rate of 17.79%, mainly due to increase in tax revenue collection, officials said.

Stamps and registration tax (including land revenue) recorded the highest growth of 46.70%, followed by goods and service tax (including VAT and other taxes of luxury and entertainment) at 36.22%. Tax collections under state excise, meanwhile, logged a growth of 33.58%, according to the survey.

It said tax collection for 2022-23 is budgeted with a growth of 19.19% over the previous year.

