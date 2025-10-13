Delhi govt to bring policy to promote local artisans

The government is planning to make it mandatory for government institutions and departments to procure a certain part of their goods from the Delhi Khadi and Village Industries Board (DKVIB) under the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), industries minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said on Sunday. Delhi industries minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa. (HT Photo)

“Promoting our artisans, handicrafts and materials is at the forefront of our plans in reviving the Delhi Khadi and Village Industries Board (DKVIB). The policy, in works, will make it mandatory for government institutions and departments to procure, say 20-30% of the goods or raw materials from the Delhi Khadi board. For instance, pillows or bedsheets at hospitals could easily be procured through DKVIB,” Sirsa said, stating the goal was to promote MSMEs working on these products.

The minister also pointed at a similar model being followed by the Centre. The government is actively identifying locations to open physical stores for Khadi products, he added.

Last month, Delhi government announced a ₹50 crore skill enhancement scheme in 2025-26 to train more than 13,900 youths in Khadi, handloom and cottage industries. This was decided following a meeting by Sirsa, who had said the scheme aims to turn heritage crafts into sustainable employment opportunities. The plan will be implemented through DKVIB in partnership with bodies such as National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), The National Institute for Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development (NIESBUD), Apparel Training & Design Centre (ATDC) and NGOs.

“The Centre is already following this approach, where a certain percentage of goods by central ministries and departments are Khadi products from MSMEs. Delhi is working on a similar plan,” Sirsa told HT.

The minister added the government plans to open multiple physical stores too, where customers can purchase Khadi products. “Multiple locations are being assessed and soon, we will have stories to showcase these products directly to the public too,” Sirsa added.

The Delhi government also organised a three-day Swadeshi Mela from October 9 at India Gate, to promote handicrafts and other swadeshi items. Earlier this month, the government held Vastra Katha 2.0 – a fashion show of khadi clothes at Dilli Haat, to promote swadeshi culture and its products.