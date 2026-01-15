Delhi govt to complete four stalled hospital projects; ₹1,000cr already spent

In an effort to revive long-delayed healthcare infrastructure projects, the Delhi government has directed the public works department (PWD) to resume construction of four government hospitals in Madipur, Jwalapuri, Hastsal and Siraspur. The projects have remained incomplete for over five years despite substantial expenditure, officials said on Wednesday. More than ₹1,000 crore has already been spent collectively on the four projects. The cabinet has approved the resumption of construction, with directions to complete all four hospitals within a year. (Representational image)

More than ₹1,000 crore has already been spent collectively on the four projects. The cabinet has approved the resumption of construction, with directions to complete all four hospitals within a year.

An official note from the health department states that the hospital buildings have remained under construction for five years, resulting in blocked public funds and delayed augmentation of healthcare infrastructure. The projects were initiated in2019-20 to add over 2,000 hospital beds across west and north Delhi, but construction stalled at various stages due to contractual disputes, cost escalations and administrative delays.

The four hospitals are located in densely populated areas and were envisioned to reduce pressure on existing government facilities. With construction resuming after prolonged delays, the government aims to bring the projects to completion and make the facilities operational within a defined timeframe, officials said.

PWD minister Parvesh Verma said, “Nearly ₹1,000 crore of public money was spent, yet these hospitals were not delivered. This reflects a complete breakdown of accountability in the past. We have initiated legal action, fixed responsibility, and now PWD will complete these projects in a transparent and timebound manner. Clear instructions have been issued to ensure strict quality control so that these hospitals finally serve the people of Delhi.”

Officials said that while the hospital layouts were approved in advance, major delays occurred because two to three additional floors were constructed without due permission. The issue was also referred to by chief minister Rekha Gupta during her address on pollution in the recently concluded winter session of the Delhi assembly.

“At the Jwalapuri and Madipur hospitals, two additional floors were constructed without permission, which is now being obtained. In Hastsal, there was no provision for a mandatory kitchen, laundry or medical records department, which is now being included by reducing the number of beds. In Siraspur, there is an old land dispute that we are trying to resolve legally,” said an official, requesting anonymity.

Financial records show that the Madipur and Jwalapuri hospitals were initially approved in 2019 at an estimated cost of ₹691 crore each. In Madipur, ₹320.07 crore has already been spent, with physical progress at about 75%. In Jwalapuri, ₹319.65 crore has been spent, with physical progress also at 75%, according to the PWD status report.

The Hastsal hospital, approved at an estimated cost of ₹691 crore, has incurred expenditure of ₹319.51 crore, with physical progress reported at 65%. The Siraspur hospital, approved at a cost of ₹487.54 crore, has incurred ₹116.4 crore so far, with physical progress at 80%.

A separate financial statement notes that additional budgetary requirements for 2025–26 and 2026–27 have been projected to meet the remaining construction costs. The documents also indicate that fresh tenders will be floated for completing residual works after termination or expiry of earlier contracts.

An overview of manpower and furniture planning attached to the project file states that once completed, the hospitals will collectively provide over 2,000 beds.

The health department has begun preliminary planning for staffing and medical equipment procurement so that operationalisation can begin soon after civil works are completed. In an internal communication, the department said restarting the projects is necessary to avoid further cost escalation and to prevent deterioration of partially constructed structures. It has directed the PWD to adhere to strict timelines and submit monthly progress reports.

Officials familiar with the development said the cabinet decision clears the way for immediate re-initiation of work, with the PWD instructed to mobilise contractors and begin site activity in the coming weeks. Completion targets have been set within the next financial year, subject to timely release of funds and resolution of pending contractual issues.