    Delhi govt to give ₹500 crore to MCD for sanitation, dust control

    The 500 crore assistance will be used to tackle dust pollution at the source through various control measures, including sanitation works and minor road repairs, said chief minister Rekha Gupta

    Published on: Jan 31, 2026 4:08 AM IST
    By Aaditya Khatwani, New Delhi
    Chief minister Rekha Gupta announced on Friday that the Delhi government will provide 500 crore to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to improve the city’s sanitation system and curb dust-related pollution. In addition, the government will provide 300 crore annually to the corporation in the coming years.

    The chief minister said the annual assistance of ₹300 crore would help “ensure long-term strengthening of sanitation infrastructure”. (ANI)
    The chief minister said the annual assistance of ₹300 crore would help "ensure long-term strengthening of sanitation infrastructure". (ANI)

    The decision was taken at a review meeting chaired by Gupta and attended by Delhi minister Ashish Sood, Delhi mayor Raja Iqbal Singh, MCD standing committee chairperson Satya Sharma, leader of the house Pravesh Wahi, chief secretary Rajiv Verma, municipal commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar and other officials from the Delhi government and the MCD.

    The 500 crore assistance will be used to tackle dust pollution at the source through various control measures. “The funds will be utilised for sanitation works and minor road repairs, including pothole filling and patchwork, to reduce dust generation. A portion will also be used to clear long-pending dues of agencies engaged in waste management, enabling uninterrupted and efficient sanitation services,” Gupta said.

    Another portion of the funds will address the recurring deficit arising from garbage collection and transportation. Some of the amount will also be used to remove accumulated waste in areas where contractors are currently not operational.

    The chief minister said the annual assistance of 300 crore would help “ensure long-term strengthening of sanitation infrastructure”.

    She added that additional funds would be provided for procuring sanitation equipment to ensure faster and more efficient cleaning operations. The MCD was also directed to set up new waste-to-energy plants, upgrade existing facilities and install waste processing machines in each assembly constituency.

    “Improved waste management and simplified systems for segregation and collection of wet and dry waste will play a crucial role in encouraging public participation and maintaining cleanliness across the capital,” Gupta said.

    She directed the MCD to ensure that the funds are used only for approved purposes and not diverted to other schemes. The corporation was instructed to follow financial rules, regularly monitor expenditure and submit periodic progress reports and utilisation certificates.

