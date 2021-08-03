Delhi govt to offer Ayush treatments at some city mohalla clinics

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday said that the government will soon identify a few mohalla clinics in the city to also provide ayurveda, unani and homeopathy treatments, pointing out that the Indian system of medicines (ISM) can play a “crucial role” in ensuring recovery fro health issues that follow the Covid-19 infection. He also issued directions for waiver on fees paid for waste disposal by Ayush clinics.

“Health Minister Satyendar Jain met the delegation of Ayush doctors, today... The most important issues raised were regarding the subsidy for electricity in their clinics, the introduction of Ayush in mohalla clinics, and relief from ₹890 fees levied on biomedical waste collection from Ayush clinics. The doctors submitted that the Ayush clinics were small and didn’t produce biomedical waste. Thus, the fee should be waived off or reduced. Jain immediately responded to this submission and gave directions to the designated departments to put this into effect,” said Jain’s office in a statement issued on Tuesday.

Jain further said, “Mohalla clinics should be selected around Delhi to accommodate and introduce Ayush treatment which will serve the dual purpose of providing welfare to the Ayush doctors as well as people.”

He soon issued direction to the health department to identify few mohalla clinics for Ayush treatments, the government said