Delhi govt to pay ₹2.4 lakh a year to recreational centres for elderly

The Delhi government will provide ₹2.4 lakh annually to recreational centres for senior citizens under its “Vayo Anand” scheme, aimed at creating accessible spaces where people aged 60 and above can socialise, pursue recreational activities and participate in health and wellness programmes, officials said on Friday. Under the scheme, eligible recreational centres will receive ₹20,000 a month, or ₹2.4 lakh annually (Photo for representation)

Chief minister Rekha Gupta said the government will launch the scheme to provide senior citizens with dedicated spaces for recreation, social interaction and health-related activities.

Under the scheme, eligible recreational centres will receive ₹20,000 a month, or ₹2.40 lakh annually, to provide facilities and organise activities for senior citizens, officials said.

This scheme, announced in this year’s budget and approved recently by the Cabinet, is now being rolled out.

The centres will offer indoor games such as carrom and ludo, along with seating, fans, coolers, televisions, computers, newspapers, magazines and books. Yoga and meditation classes will also be organised.

The scheme also provides for monthly medical camps and first-aid kits, besides fitness classes, outdoor trips, storytelling, painting, craft and pottery, nutritional counselling, and indoor and outdoor games. International Yoga Day, Senior Citizens’ Day and festivals will also be observed, with at least five to six programmes held each year.

The centres will operate at least five days a week and seven hours a day, between 7am and 8pm. They will be required to have adequate ventilation and toilet facilities, while ground-floor premises or buildings with lifts will be preferred.

The government will prioritise programmes for women, persons with disabilities and transgender senior citizens. Centres will also maintain contact with nearby police stations and hospitals to facilitate assistance during emergencies.

To qualify, a recreational centre must have at least 200 members aged 60 or above, be located in Delhi and operate from a community space. Centres run through residential welfare associations (RWAs), cooperative group housing societies (CGHS) and community spaces such as chaupals may also be covered.

The financial assistance will be released in two equal half-yearly instalments. Operators will be required to ensure the facilities and activities prescribed under the scheme.

Gupta said the initiative aims to provide senior citizens with a safe and accessible place close to their homes where they can meet people from their age group, remain socially active and participate in recreational and health-related activities. She said ensuring dignity, an active lifestyle and social engagement for senior citizens was a priority of her government.