Delhi HC closes golfer petition after DDA halts construction on Qutab Golf Course

The Delhi high court on Tuesday closed proceedings in a petition filed by golfer Amita Jalta challenging the Delhi Development Authority’s (DDA) decision to permit construction on the Qutab Golf Course — India’s first public golf course — after the landowning agency stopped the work and initiated action against the contractor. On Tuesday, the DDA’s lawyer submitted that a stop-work order had been issued on February 27 and that further proceedings had been initiated against the contractor. (Representative photo)

In June last year, DDA had proposed commercial activities and planned to engage professional catering agencies for banquets and parties for three years. A month later, it clarified that the banquet structure would be temporary.

Jalta approached the court to preserve the character of the golf course, which has around 1,800 members. On Tuesday, the DDA’s lawyer submitted that a stop-work order had been issued on February 27 and that further proceedings had been initiated against the contractor. The contractor, through his lawyer, confirmed that no construction was underway.

Taking these statements on record, a bench of chief justice DK Upadhyay and justice Tushar Rao Gedela said the continuation of proceedings would prejudice both the DDA and the contractor. The bench directed the DDA to ensure proceedings against the contractor were taken to their logical conclusion.

“If DDA has passed a stop order, why should we hear it? Action has already been initiated. We will not monitor. Pendency of the plea may affect both parties’ interests,” the bench told senior advocate ML Lahoty and lawyer Anchit Sripat, representing Jalta.

Disposing of the petition, the court said, “The statement of the DDA and the contractor be strictly followed by the parties. Further proceedings taken against respondent 2 (contractor) may be taken to its logical end with expedition and in accordance with law.”

In her petition, Jalta alleged that the construction violated the agreement between the DDA and the contractor, which only permitted temporary structures, while a permanent one was being erected. She contended that a golf course, unlike a sports complex, required a “serene eco-sensitive environment” and unobstructed views, which would be compromised by the construction.

“Permitting such activities will destroy the very essence of golf,” the plea stated. “Serious golfers and professionals will stop visiting the course, leading to a decline in membership and overall revenue.”