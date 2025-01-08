Delhi HC gets two new judges; total strength now at 37

Advocates Ajay Digpaul and Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar, on Wednesday, took oath as Delhi high court judges, taking the court’s strength to 37 against the sanctioned 60 judges. Acting chief justice Vibhu Bakhru administered oath to the two advocates. Their appointment was notified by the Union government on Monday. (Delhi HC website)

Their appointment was notified by the Union government on Monday, nearly four months after they were recommended by the Supreme Court collegium.

In August 2024, the Supreme Court collegium had recommended the elevation of advocates Ajay Digpaul, Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar as judges of the Delhi high court, underscoring their professional competence, integrity and specialised expertise.

While recommending Ajay Digpaul, the three-member collegium had taken note of his experience of 31 years of practice in various fields of law including civil, criminal, constitutional, labour, company, service and commercial law and his appearances in 42 reported judgements.

The collegium recommended Vaidyanathan’s name for elevation as high court judge taking into consideration his extensive practice, reflected by 180 reported judgements. His average annual professional income of ₹162.16 lakh over the past five years further underscored his standing in the legal community.

In his capacity as an advocate Digpaul had served as standing counsel for the Central government, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) before the Delhi high court, Shankar was also appointed as Centre’s standing counsel in March 2019.

Though the Centre cleared Digpaul’s and Shankar’s name, it kept the files of advocate Shwetashree Majumdar and Tejas Karia, as judges of the Delhi high court, pending. Majumdar’s name was recommended by the Supreme Court collegium on the same day, August 8, when the collegium had recommended Digpaul’s and Shankar’s name.

While pitching Majumdar’s name for elevation, the collegium had cited her as a seasoned lawyer in intellectual property rights (IPR) and the founder of a law firm, with over 21 years of experience.

Similarly, while recommending Karia’s name was subsequently, later that month, the three-member collegium comprising of the then Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud (now retired), justice Sanjeev Khanna (currently serving as CJI) and justice BR Gavai, had said that his addition to the bench would be a value addition.