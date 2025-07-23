Delhi HC: No ‘concrete’ step yet in law officers’ housing project

The high court on Tuesday expressed disappointment over Delhi government’s failure to take concrete steps for complying with its previous order to complete construction of housing projects for judicial officers in Dwarka Sector 19 within two years. 26 May 2015, New Delhi: delhi high court . photo:pradeep gaur/mint

On May 23, Delhi High Court had directed the city government to complete the project within 24 months – allocating four months for planning and 20 months for execution.

A bench of chief justice DK Upadhyay and justice Tushar Rao Gedela raised concerns after reviewing Delhi government’s status report which revealed that the law department had constituted an inter departmental monitoring committee– including officials from finance, law, Public Works Department (PWD), HC, to provide suggestions for appointment of a project management consultant.

“What is this? Even suggestions for appointment project managers? A simple tender could have been floated…For appointment of project management consultant…. It has already been two months and the construction has to commence within four months. You have taken two months’ time only for constituting the committee,” the bench told Delhi government’s standing counsel Sameer Vashisht.

“It appears that after passing the last order on May 23, 2025, nothing concrete has been done to initiate the process of construction at Dwarka. We do not appreciate such an approach. In all likelihood some steps by now ought to have been taken for initiating the appointment of project management consultant,” the bench added.

However, Arvind Nigam, counsel of the petitioner– Judicial Service Association of Delhi – pointed out that the committee cited in the report, was originally formed to monitor ongoing projects at Shastri Park, Karkardooma and Rohini and was not confined to giving suggestions for appointment of project management consultant. Nigam further argued that monitoring the construction at Dwarka was not included within the committee’s scope.

The court was dealing with the plea seeking provision of adequate government accommodation for judicial officers in Delhi, asserting that the paucity of residences had forced the officers to reside in other NCR areas, far away from their workplace. The plea also mentioned that houses for only 348 officers were available for allotment against the sanctioned strength of 900.

In April, the HC had reprimanded the government for its failure to sanction and release funds for completion of the projects, citing inquiry into the reasons which led to the demolition of the incomplete flats. The Public Works Department (PWD) in March 2024, had razed the residential complex for judicial officers in Dwarka, due to poor construction quality and structural issues.

The matter will next be heard on Thursday.