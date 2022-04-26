Delhi HC raps cops over security breach at Kejriwal’s house

Holding the Delhi Police responsible for the security lapses that resulted in the vandalism at chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence on March 31, the Delhi high court on Monday demanded an explanation from the police commissioner over fixing responsibility on errant officials.

While hearing a plea by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj, seeking a SIT (special investigation team) probe into the vandalism at the CM’s house, a bench of acting chief justice Vipin Sanghi and justice Navin Chawla said, “There has been a failure on the part of the force... Lapse on the part of the police who should have ensured that nothing happens. The commissioner of police should give a report on this…”

The court reiterated that the “bandobast (security arrangements)” at the CM’s residence and the road leading to it was “inadequate” and police had “failed” to prevent miscreants from reaching the gate of Kejriwal’s house and vandalising the premises. “This kind of an incident happening at the residence of any constitutional functionary… This is a very disturbing state of affairs...,” Sanghi said.

Questioning the security arrangements at the CM’s residence on the day of the incident, the court said, “…one thing that is emerging from your status report is that you had intimation that they would come. They (protesters) had asked for permission which was denied… What kind of a ‘bandobast’ you had that people could breach three barricades? Then you need to seriously look at your efficiency and functioning.”

According to a status report submitted by the Delhi Police, four places around Kejriwal’s residence had been barricaded off that day but miscreants managed to breach them and reach the CM’s residence.

Expressing dissatisfaction with the report, the court said, “We definitely are not satisfied with your report with regard to the bandobast. You have admitted your failures... How can the police be heard to say this?”

The bench directed the city police commissioner to file a status report, while noting the submission of the additional solicitor general (ASG) Sanjay Jain that a review of the security at the CM’s residence is being undertaken and a report would be filed in this regard.

Protesters led by BJP MP from Bangalore South Tejasvi Surya vandalised Kejriwal’s house and clashed with the police during a demonstration against the CM’s comments on the movie “The Kashmir Files”. Eight people were arrested in connection with the violence and were later granted bail by the high court.

The matter will be heard next on May 17.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Richa Banka Reports from the Delhi High Court and stories on legal developments in the city. Avid mountain lover, cooking and playing with birds 🐦 when not at work ...view detail