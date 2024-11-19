Delhi high court gives state govt eight weeks to formulate bomb threat SOP

New Delhi In the order, released on November 14, the court directed the government to hold regular training sessions in schools as well (Representative photo)

The Delhi high court directed the Delhi government, within eight weeks, to formulate an action plan, including a standard operating procedure (SOP), to address bomb threats. The SOP must clearly outline the roles and responsibilities of all stakeholders, including law enforcement agencies, school staff and students, besides establishing a grievance redressal mechanism to address concerns raised by affected parties, a bench of justice Sanjeev Narula said.

In the order, released on November 14, the court directed the government to hold regular training sessions in schools as well.

“The respondents must formulate an effective strategy to address bomb threats and prevent potential disasters, in consultation with all relevant stakeholders and through coordinated efforts between various agencies, including law enforcement, municipal authorities, and representative bodies of school administrations,” the court said in its order.

The court was responding to a plea filed by advocate Arpit Bhargava last year, in the wake of a hoax bomb threat at DPS Mathura Road, alleging inaction and negligent approach of the Delhi government in addressing recurring bomb threat emails received by various schools across the Capital. The petition underscored the need for regular evacuation drills and robust disaster management protocols, particularly in schools ill-equipped to handle such crises. It called for accountability in investigating bomb threats and stern action against perpetrators, emphasising that the authorities failed to take adequate and timely measures, thereby jeopardising the safety and security of children, teachers, staff, and other stakeholders in educational institutions.

The Delhi government filed a status report, indicating the details of nodal authorities responsible for taking action in case of receipt of bomb threats and various circulars issued by them to address such situations.

Delhi Police submitted that the force has dedicated bomb disposal squads (BDS), which are responsible for dealing with bomb threats and bomb-related incidents in the capital, with a detailed SOP to deal with such cases. The status report filed by the police also said it prepared an action plan, highlighting the steps to be taken by different stakeholders, and drafted a circular highlighting the procedure to be followed by it after declaring a bomb call a hoax.

In its 10-page order, the court refused to direct the Delhi government and Delhi Police to lay down a foolproof mechanism to entirely prevent such threanotingnote that hoaxes were being perpetrated through sophisticated methods, such as the Dark Web and VPNs.

Although the judge said that the petition reflected an “idealism that was out of step with the realities of the modern world, was unrealistic and impractical”, it asked the government and police to brace themselves to address the evolving challenges posed by bomb threats in the digital age, where anonymity emboldened perpetrators.

The bench further directed the government to focus on deterrence, and send a clear message to potential offenders that their actions would have serious consequences and not go unpunished.

“Hoax threats... are not unique to Delhi or even India. They are a global problem, one that continues to challenge law enforcement agencies worldwide. Moreover, law enforcement agencies are tasked not only with investigating incidents but also with anticipating and staying ahead of emerging threats—a formidable challenge in today’s digital age,” the court said.