Delhi Jal Board fined for improper STP ops at Kundli

New Delhi The action came on a petition filed by residents with the National Green Tribunal in May 2023. (Representational photo/HT Archive)

Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and a private company operating the Kondli sewage treatment plant (STP) were penalised ₹17 lakh for failing to meet permissible standards and discharging sewage directly into the Yamuna, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) told the National Green Tribunal (NGT). The pollution body said corrective action, ensuring the STP meets the prescribed norms, was also made.

In its report on December 18, which was made available on Sunday, DPCC said DJB was fined ₹10 lakh and the private operator ₹7 lakh on a plea filed in NGT by two residents in May 2023, alleging the release of poisonous gases and strong odour from the facility making living difficult in the area.

The same matter came up before the tribunal twice before the 2023 petition, with the latest instance recorded in 2019.

DPCC said the private operator was first asked to pay the fine in 2020, and DJB was issued a similar notice the next year. However, in both instances, the fine was challenged in the Delhi high court, which directed the DPCC member secretary to conduct a hearing and take action.

DPCC said following a hearing on April 2, 2024, the penalties were levied. The violations noted included not having an odour control device (OCD), the plant not meeting the standards and untreated sewage being released directly into drains that reach the Yamuna.

“In September 2020, a letter was received from the executive engineer of the DJB, informing that the private operator was bypassing the raw/untreated sewage...in the night, resulting in diversion of the same into the Yamuna, causing pollution. A number of complaints were also received by DPCC, in addition to the above, with regard to bad odour due to improper operation and maintenance of the 45 MGD STP at Kondli, causing problems to the residents in nearby areas,” the DPCC report said.

It said that following the hearing, fresh samples were collected on November 22, 2024, and were found to adhere to necessary standards.