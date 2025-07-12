Delhi: JNU invites students on hunger strike for a meeting

Jawaharlal Nehru University’s (JNU) vice chancellor on Friday wrote an email to the JNU students’ union (JNUSU) inviting them for a meeting and requesting them to halt their hunger strike. The administrative block of JNU Campus in New Delhi. (PTI)

The VC, in her email, wrote, “Dear Hunger Strikers…This is being issued as an appeal regarding your hunger strike now entering the 15th day. Despite repeated medical evaluation and advice from doctors to discontinue in your long-term interests, you have chosen to persist. Let me remind you that you held repeated meetings with me and the administration.”

“Your expectations of immediate acceptance of all your demands is neither administratively realistic nor legally tenable. I, once again, urge you to immediately end your hunger strike and come for a meeting to resolve issues through negotiations and mutual understandings,” she added.

JNUSU had been protesting for several demands which include reinstating the JNU Entrance Examination (JNUEE), ensuring hostel accommodation for research scholars throughout the duration of their studies, withdrawal of disciplinary proceedings against students, and shelving of the proposed changes to the Means-cum-Merit (MCM) fellowship.

The administration had condemned the attempt by some students to block the cavalcade of the Vice President of India during his visit to the campus on Thursday and notified that the university has taken serious note of the incident. The university had added that the security branch has been asked to prepare a report on the same.