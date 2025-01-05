New Delhi, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Sunday inaugurated 494 acres Yamuna Vatika and Aarambh library in Old Rajinder Nagar in central part of the city, official statements said. Delhi LG Saxena inaugurates Yamuna Vatika and Aarambh library in Old Rajinder Nagar

The Yamuna Vatika, situated opposite the Rajghat Power plant, is another step by the DDA to enhance the ecological and aesthetic beauty of the Yamuna floodplains under the lieutenant governor's supervision, according to the statement.

Covering an area of 200 hectares, it focuses on restoring the floodplains of Yamuna to their most possible natural state while offering the citizens an opportunity to connect with nature. This initiative will create ecologically rich breathing spaces for the nearby densely populated areas of Old Delhi, it stated.

The green spaces are enriched with native tree species and riverine grasses that support the floodplain ecology. The aim is to create a serene environment where the residents and visitors can immerse themselves in nature and engage in passive leisure activities, it said.

The project also includes dedicated space for children’s play, featuring eco-friendly play equipment as well as open-air seating along the existing slopes, it stated.

A section of around six acres has been earmarked for floral plantations, complemented by seating shelters and kachha pathways that wind through the blooms, offering visitors a serene and immersive experience in nature.

A majestic 47.5-tonne statue of Nandi has been installed near the Geeta Colony bridge entrance within the greenway. Carved from Bhainslana black marble in Kuthara, Rajasthan, the statue was completed in just eight months measuring 18’ x 6’ x 11’.

A dedicated ‘Ecological Zone’ has been established along the riverbank, stretching up to 300 meters. Till date, the DDA has planted approximately 5,700 native trees and 52 lakh riverine grasses at Yamuna Vatika, further enhancing the region’s ecological health.

Saxena also inaugurated ‘Aarambh’ library the first of its kind in Delhi at Old Rajinder Nagar.

The 24x7 open library is equipped with multiple facilities like cafeteria, locker, powerplug on all seats, air conditioning in summer, newspapers and magazines, separate toilets for men and women, facilities to read and sit outside, another statement said.

The lieutenant governor had asked the DDA to provide library and reading room facilities to the students in the wake of the tragic incident in July last year where three young lives were lost due to drowning in the basement reading room of a private coaching centre in Rajendra Nagar.

The library, with a capacity to accommodate over 60 students at one time and nearly 200 people round the clock, will provide the reading facilities to the students at a very affordable cost, i.e. nearly one-sixth the current market rate in the area, it said.

Besides, the library would be under CCTV surveillance and also have wifi facilities. The lieutenant governor was informed that nearly 85 per cent of the total seats have already been filled by the students, it said.

Speaking on the occasion, Saxena said that it was his commitment to the students to provide them with a safe, secure and convenient reading facility.

This library would go a long way and pave the way for a successful career of these students. More such libraries would soon come up in different parts of Delhi, he mentioned.

The Delhi Development Authority is converting many of its hitherto under-utilised community centres and halls as libraries and reading rooms. Five such community centres have already been identified. These upcoming facilities are located at Adhchini, Vikaspuri, Sector-16B Dwarka and Rohini.

The books are sourced through various sources, including CSR and philanthropy while the cafeteria and gymnasium will meet the other necessary requirements of the students visiting these facilities, the statement said.

As per the lieutenant governor's directions, the DDA will undertake the responsibility of civil infrastructural and furnishing of these libraries and reading rooms, The universities will be asked to run them, it added.

