Liquor shops open on Holi? Delhi govt updates list of ‘dry days’: What you need to know

“This Holi, there will be no dry day, and liquor shops will remain open. The closure of shops will be observed as per the order issued in January,” the official said.

Holi, which had been observed as a dry day in Delhi in recent years, will not see liquor shops shut this time. The festival has been removed from the government’s current list of designated ‘dry days’, marking a change from past practice in the national capital.

An order issued in January outlined the occasions to be observed as dry days until the end of March. These include Republic Day, Maha Shivratri, Id-ul-Fitr, Ram Navami and Mahavir Jayanti.

Delhi has nearly 750 liquor outlets spread across the city. All of them will remain open on Wednesday, March 4.

134 intersections under watch on Holi The Delhi Traffic Police will station officers at nearly 134 key intersections across the capital during Holi celebrations on March 4. The move aims to maintain road safety and ensure smooth movement of traffic during the festival.

Authorities have announced strict enforcement against traffic violations, particularly drunken driving. Offenders found guilty of serious violations may face suspension of their driving licences for at least three months.

Special checks and monitoring In a detailed advisory issued on Tuesday, the traffic police said special checking teams will be posted at major crossings and sensitive stretches of roads. The focus will be on curbing offences such as drunken driving, over-speeding, reckless and zig-zag driving, jumping red lights, triple riding, riding without helmets and performing stunts on two-wheelers.

The advisory added that, in line with directions from the Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety, driving licences will be seized in cases of drunken driving, red-light jumping, use of mobile phones while driving, dangerous driving and over-speeding. These licences will be liable for suspension for a minimum of three months.

The police also warned that registered vehicle owners would face action if their vehicles are found being driven by minors or unauthorised persons.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Dinesh Gupta said elaborate arrangements have been put in place to ensure pedestrian and motorist safety.

"Keeping the Holi festival in mind, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued a detailed traffic management plan. Our staff will be deployed at around 134 major intersections. Personnel will remain present across key areas, and senior officers will supervise the arrangements. Our primary focus will be to prevent drunken driving," Gupta said.

He added that strict action would be taken against those driving without helmets, driving on the wrong side or indulging in dangerous driving.

