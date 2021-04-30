Delhi logs 27,047 fresh Covid-19 infections, 375 deaths in last 24 hours

Delhi on Friday saw a spike of 27,047 new coronavirus disease (Covid-19) infections and 375 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the health bulletin. The daily new cases witnessed a rise of 2,812 cases as the national capital reported 24,235 new Covid-19 cases and 395 deaths in the last 24 hours on Thursday, the health bulletin showed.

After Friday's hike, the total number of active cases in Delhi stands at 99,361, and the Covid-19 caseload reached 1,149,333.

Click here for complete coverage of Covid-19

The positivity rate in the Capital also increased from Thursday. Delhi recorded a positivity rate of 31.76 per cent on Thursday. In the last one day, positivity rate rose by 0.93 percentage point, the bulletin showed.

82,745 tests were conducted in Delhi in the last 24 hours to detect the presence of the virus. The testing in last 24 hours has increased as on Thursday, 81,829 samples were tested for Covid-19.

On Friday, of the 82,745 number of tests, over 62,734 RT-PCR tests, often considered as gold standard for Covid-19 diagnosis, were conducted and more than 20,011 of the samples were tested through the rapid antigen process.

The total number of containment zones as of Thursday were 35,924, which have now increased by nearly 1,300 as 37,223 containment zones are present in the Capital as of Friday.

As many as 25,288 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, down in recovery as 25,615 patients discharged on Thursday. The case fatality rate remained the same as Thursday- 1.40 per cent.

Delhi government on Thursday clarified the discrepancy in the death toll as the toll stood at 15,377 but in Wednesday's health bulletin it was mentioned as 14,248.

As per the bulletin, 4,693 dedicated Covid care centres and 79 dedicated Covid care health centres are vacant in Delhi as of Friday.