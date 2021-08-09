Delhi logs 39 new Covid-19 infections, lowest active cases this year

Delhi recorded 39 new cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and one related fatality, taking the overall tally to 14,36,800 and the death toll has risen to 25,067, according to the health department’s bulletin on Monday. The bulletin showed that the Capital’s active caseload has come down to 498, which is the lowest so far this year. In the last 24 hours, the positivity rate was recorded at 0.08 per cent and 76 Covid-19 patients recovered during the same period, the bulletin also showed.

Delhi on April 20 registered the biggest spike in daily cases of Covid-19 at 28,395 since the pandemic began last year and the city registered the highest ever positivity rate of 36.24 per cent on April 26.

On Sunday, there were 66 Covid-19 cases and zero deaths—which was the fifth time the national capital did not see a single person succumbing to the coronavirus disease during the second wave of the pandemic. Before that, there were no deaths on August 4, August 2, July 18 and July 24.

According to the health bulletin on Monday, 14,11,235 people have recovered from Covid-19 in Delhi, case fatality rate stands at 1.74 per cent and positivity rate is now 5.92 per cent.

A total of 46,447 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, which were comparatively less than those conducted on Sunday. Cumulatively, 24,268,783 tests to detect Covid-19 have been conducted in the national capital so far.

As many as 1,06,86,612 people have been vaccinated in Delhi so far, out of which 11,099 were inoculated in the last 24 hours.