Delhi logs 77 single-day Covid-19 cases; 1 death in 24 hours

Delhi recorded 77 cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in a single day, thereby taking the cumulative tally of the national capital to 1,435,281, according to the health bulletin issued by the Delhi government on Wednesday. During this time only one fatality was recorded following which the death toll of the city now stands at 25,021.

As many as 71 recoveries have been reported in the past 24 hours, which took the total number of recoveries in Delhi to 1,409,572. Wednesday’s daily case count figure is a rise from Monday’s when the city witnessed the lowest single-day rise in over a year with 45 cases. Notably, Delhi did not release the Covid-19 bulletin on Tuesday, news agency PTI reported.

In comparison to Monday’s numbers, the positivity rate has also seen a marginal hike from 0.08% to 0.10% on Wednesday. However, Wednesday’s fatality count is two less than Monday’s when three people succumbed to the virus. As many as 76,095 samples were tested in the previous 24 hours.

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday said that the administration has just over 168,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine left in stock, and announced that the vaccination centres will have to be shut from Wednesday. “We have the capability to administer 300,000-400,000 doses a day. But there is a shortage of vaccines. We have received a small stock of 150,000 Covishield doses on Monday night; we have around 168,000 doses which will not last beyond Tuesday or half of Wednesday,” he added.

Meanwhile, recent government data showed that with 952 active black fungus cases, the national capital had more active cases of the post-Covid complication than that of Covid-19 till July 6. It also revealed that till July 6, Delhi’s overall tally of black fungus cases stood at 1,656.

As per Wednesday’s health bulletin data, Delhi has administered 9,073,103 doses of Covid-19 vaccine till date, of which, 129,054 accounts for the last 24 hours.