Delhi Lok Sabha Election 2024: 34.37% voter turnout recorded till 1 pm

Delhi Lok Sabha Election 2024: Until 1 pm on Saturday, Delhi witnessed a voter turnout of approximately 34.37 per cent across its seven Lok Sabha constituencies. The highest voter percentage was observed in the North East Delhi Lok Sabha seat, standing at 37.31 percent, while New Delhi recorded the lowest voting percentage at 31.66 per cent. Delhi Lok Sabha polls: Mira Devi, 85, and children voting for the first time were honoured with flower garlands by the RWA in sectors 3, 5, and 6 in New Delhi on Saturday.(HT Photo)

The seven Lok Sabha constituencies where polling is underway are -- Chandni Chowk, North East Delhi, East Delhi, New Delhi, North West Delhi, West Delhi, and South Delhi.

A ‘yellow’ warning is issued for the day, and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that temperatures may soar to a maximum of 44 degrees Celsius. The Delhi election authority assured that arrangements have been made to help voters cope with the intense heat.

According to news agency PTI, election officials said there have been no reports of technical glitches or delays in the start of voting at any polling station.

However, CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat encountered an obstacle while she tried to cast her vote at St Thomas School in New Delhi. She said, “The battery of the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) was down, which prevented me from voting. However, I intend to return to vote at a later time.”

Voter turnout in all seven seats

Parliamentary Constituency Voter turnout (till 1 pm) Chandini Chowk 32.18% East Delhi 22.41% New Delhi 31.66% North-east Delhi 37.31% North-west Delhi 35.72% South Delhi 33.49% West Delhi 34.12%

Notable leaders who cast their votes

Union ministers S Jaishankar and Hardeep Singh Puri, Delhi Minister Atishi, outgoing East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir, and candidates from various parties were among those who voted early in the morning. Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra alsoexercised their voting rights in Delhi on Saturday.

President Droupadi Murmu and Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar also cast their votes in the New Delhi constituency.

In a Hindi post on X, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged citizens to vote and encourage their family members, relatives, and friends to do the same."Each vote you cast in this great festival of democracy will be against the authoritarian mindset and strengthen democracy and the Constitution of India. Go to the polling stations and assert that there is democracy in India and democracy will remain in India through your votes," Kejriwal wrote.

Atishi voted in the South Delhi constituency at Nigam Pratibha Vidyalaya, Kalkaji B Block. AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal also cast her vote.

Delhi Lok Sabha polls 2024

Before voting began at 7 am, crowds were already forming outside the over 13,000 polling booths spread across the seven constituencies. Officials reported that a total of 1.52 crore voters, comprising 82 lakh men, 69 lakh women, and 1,228 from the third gender category, are eligible to vote at these polling booths. There are over 2.52 lakh first-time voters participating in this election.

The BJP secured all seven seats in both the 2014 and 2019 elections, and it is eyeing a third consecutive clean sweep.

In this election, the opposition INDIA bloc, comprising AAP and the Congress, is contesting Delhi with a four-three seat-share formula.

This marks the first Lok Sabha election in Delhi where AAP and the Congress have jointly fielded candidates.