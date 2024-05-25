 Delhi Lok Sabha Election 2024: 34.37% voter turnout recorded till 1 pm | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, May 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Delhi Lok Sabha Election 2024: 34.37% voter turnout recorded till 1 pm

ByHT News Desk
May 25, 2024 02:16 PM IST

Delhi Lok Sabha polls 2024: The highest voter turnout was observed in North East Delhi seat at 37.31%, while New Delhi recorded the lowest at 31.66% till 1 pm.

Delhi Lok Sabha Election 2024: Until 1 pm on Saturday, Delhi witnessed a voter turnout of approximately 34.37 per cent across its seven Lok Sabha constituencies. The highest voter percentage was observed in the North East Delhi Lok Sabha seat, standing at 37.31 percent, while New Delhi recorded the lowest voting percentage at 31.66 per cent.

Delhi Lok Sabha polls: Mira Devi, 85, and children voting for the first time were honoured with flower garlands by the RWA in sectors 3, 5, and 6 in New Delhi on Saturday.(HT Photo)
Delhi Lok Sabha polls: Mira Devi, 85, and children voting for the first time were honoured with flower garlands by the RWA in sectors 3, 5, and 6 in New Delhi on Saturday.(HT Photo)

Follow LIVE updates on Lok Sabha Election 2024

The seven Lok Sabha constituencies where polling is underway are -- Chandni Chowk, North East Delhi, East Delhi, New Delhi, North West Delhi, West Delhi, and South Delhi.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

A ‘yellow’ warning is issued for the day, and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that temperatures may soar to a maximum of 44 degrees Celsius. The Delhi election authority assured that arrangements have been made to help voters cope with the intense heat.

According to news agency PTI, election officials said there have been no reports of technical glitches or delays in the start of voting at any polling station.

However, CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat encountered an obstacle while she tried to cast her vote at St Thomas School in New Delhi. She said, “The battery of the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) was down, which prevented me from voting. However, I intend to return to vote at a later time.”

Voter turnout in all seven seats

Parliamentary ConstituencyVoter turnout (till 1 pm)
Chandini Chowk32.18%
East Delhi22.41%
New Delhi31.66%
North-east Delhi37.31%
North-west Delhi35.72%
South Delhi33.49%
West Delhi34.12%

Notable leaders who cast their votes

Union ministers S Jaishankar and Hardeep Singh Puri, Delhi Minister Atishi, outgoing East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir, and candidates from various parties were among those who voted early in the morning. Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra alsoexercised their voting rights in Delhi on Saturday.

President Droupadi Murmu and Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar also cast their votes in the New Delhi constituency.

In a Hindi post on X, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged citizens to vote and encourage their family members, relatives, and friends to do the same."Each vote you cast in this great festival of democracy will be against the authoritarian mindset and strengthen democracy and the Constitution of India. Go to the polling stations and assert that there is democracy in India and democracy will remain in India through your votes," Kejriwal wrote.

Atishi voted in the South Delhi constituency at Nigam Pratibha Vidyalaya, Kalkaji B Block. AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal also cast her vote.

Delhi Lok Sabha polls 2024

Before voting began at 7 am, crowds were already forming outside the over 13,000 polling booths spread across the seven constituencies. Officials reported that a total of 1.52 crore voters, comprising 82 lakh men, 69 lakh women, and 1,228 from the third gender category, are eligible to vote at these polling booths. There are over 2.52 lakh first-time voters participating in this election.

The BJP secured all seven seats in both the 2014 and 2019 elections, and it is eyeing a third consecutive clean sweep.

In this election, the opposition INDIA bloc, comprising AAP and the Congress, is contesting Delhi with a four-three seat-share formula.

This marks the first Lok Sabha election in Delhi where AAP and the Congress have jointly fielded candidates.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Delhi. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Cities / Delhi / Delhi Lok Sabha Election 2024: 34.37% voter turnout recorded till 1 pm
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On