Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Apr 13, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Delhi: Man arrested for alleged cow slaughter in Vasant Kunj

PTI |
Apr 13, 2025 08:08 AM IST

The man was identified as 36-year-old Azim Rizvi alias Raja, a resident of Jafarabad in northeast Delhi, police said

A man was arrested on Saturday for alleged cow slaughter in a godown used for illegal cattle trade in southwest Delhi's Vasant Kunj, an official said.

Police said efforts are underway to identify and apprehend others potentially involved in the incident.
Police said efforts are underway to identify and apprehend others potentially involved in the incident.

The man was identified as 36-year-old Azim Rizvi alias Raja, a resident of Jafarabad in northeast Delhi, he said, adding that at least three others are also believed to be involved.

Accused rented godown on false pretext for illegal trade: Police

Police received a PCR call on April 12 and went to the spot with the crime team and forensic officials, he added. "They rented the godown from a man under false pretext and were using it for illegal trade," a senior officer said.

ALSO READ: BJP MLA claims ‘50,000 cows slaughtered daily in Uttar Pradesh’, accuses govt of silence

Police said the carcass of the cow was recovered and sent to a mortuary for post-mortem examination.

Following preliminary investigation, a case was registered under relevant sections of BNS, Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and Delhi Agricultural Cattle Preservation Act.

Police said efforts are underway to identify and apprehend others potentially involved in the incident. Further investigation is in progress, he added.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
News / Cities / Delhi / Delhi: Man arrested for alleged cow slaughter in Vasant Kunj
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 13, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On