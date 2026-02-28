Delhi: Man arrested for killing wife, 3 children

Aman was arrested from Rajasthan’s Kishangarh on Saturday for allegedly killing his wife and three daughters at their rented accommodation in north Delhi’s Samaypur Badli on Wednesday before fleeing, police said. The woman Anita, 30, and her daughters –-aged three, four, and five –- were found dead with their throats slit at their house on Wednesday.

He told police he killed his wife due to financial pressure and repeated fights over money; he also murdered the children because he did not want to raise them.

Deputy commissioner of police (Outer North) Hareshwar Swami said the accused is identified as Munchun Kewat, in his early 30s, a vegetable seller in Azadpur Mandi. He was arrested in the early hours of Saturday.

The family is from Bihar's Patna and the couple got married in 2016, their relatives told police. Kewat has lived in Delhi for some years and Anita and the children moved there about six months ago, police said.

They were living in a rented accommodation in Chandan Park.

“During preliminary interrogation, he allegedly told the team that he was facing financial issues and there were frequent fights between the couple over money. He killed the girls because he didn’t want to take their responsibility. However, we will know more after he is taken on police remand and questioned in detail,” an officer aware of the matter said.

Kewat was on the run for three days and 15 teams were working to nab him, police said.

The postmortem examination of the mother and daughters, conducted on Friday, suggested they were not sedated before the murder. Police had earlier suspected they were drugged since neighbours did not hear any noise before the bodies were found.

Relatives and neighbours told HT that there was no marital discord between the couple and that Kewat was affectionate toward his wife and daughters. The family had gone shopping for Holi the night before the murders, they said.