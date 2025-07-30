Delhi: Man pushes his live-in partner to death from 6th floor

A 32-year-old engineer allegedly assaulted his 27-year-old live-in partner on Monday night and threw her from the balcony of their sixth floor rented flat in a high-rise in north Delhi’s Narela. Police said the man has been detained. Deputy commissioner of police (north) Hareshwar V Swami said a murder case has been registered against Kumar at Narela police station and he has been detained. (FILE)

According to investigating officers, the couple purportedly had a fight before the incident. The woman’s body was spotted by residents of the Mansa Devi residential complex in Narela’s Sector A1 at around 5am. She had injury marks on her face, suggesting assault, police said.

The accused, Deepak Kumar, is from Bihar and works at a private company in the city while the woman was from Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh. Police said he started attacking their team with bricks when he saw them from his balcony and also pretended to have mental issues or like he was under the influence of drugs.

“He removed his clothes and began throwing bricks and other objects at the police personnel from the sixth floor. Some officers reached his apartment using the rear entry gate and overpowered him,” a senior police officer familiar with the case said.

“The engineer pretended that he was under the influence of some narcotic substance and did not know how his live-in partner fell off the balcony. We took him to a doctor, who examined him and noted that his mental situation was stable and he was not inebriated at the time. We also spoke to his colleagues, who confirmed that he had no mental issues. It appears that he is only playing tricks to claim himself innocent in the crime,” the officer added.

Deputy commissioner of police (north) Hareshwar V Swami said a murder case has been registered against Kumar at Narela police station and he has been detained. “Deepak Kumar is being interrogated to ascertain the exact sequence of events leading to the woman’s death,” the DCP said.

Rishi Prakash Bhardwaj, general secretary of the residents’ welfare association (RWA) of Mansa Devi Apartments said, “Some morning walkers from our society saw the woman’s body and informed the police. The engineer had shifted to the rented flat in E2 block around a month ago. We had seen the woman living with him for the past fortnight. The man first assaulted her and then threw her off the flat’s balcony. There were injury marks on the woman’s face.”