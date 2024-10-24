Delhi man stabbed to death during mobile snatching in Karol Bagh, case registered

Delhi Police have registered a case after a man was stabbed to death during a mobile phone snatching attempt in Karol Bagh, news agency PTI reported on Thursday. The police said that the altercation occurred when Mukesh and his friend were near Sat Brahwa School. (Pic used for representation)

The incident occurred on Wednesday night when 38-year-old Mukesh was attacked and stabbed by three men who attempted to steal his phone near Naiwala Chowk in the Karol Bagh area.

“An information about the stabbing and attempt to snatch the mobile phone was received near the Naiwala Chowk in the police station Karol Bagh area,” Delhi Police said, as quoted by ANI.

Here's what happened

The incident occurred when Mukesh and his friend Ashi Solanki were returning home after visiting Kiwi restaurant on Wednesday night, according to the police. While walking near Naiwala Chowk in Karol Bagh, three boys attempted to snatch their mobile phones. Mukesh resisted, leading to a scuffle during which one of the assailants stabbed him with a knife, took the phone, and fled.

Mukesh was rushed to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

A senior police officer said, "We received information on Thursday early morning regarding a stabbing incident and an attempt to snatch mobile phones near Naiwala Chowk in the Karol Bagh area."

Based on Ashi Solanki’s statement, an FIR was filed under sections 103(1) (murder), 309(6) (causing hurt while attempting robbery), and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Karol Bagh police station.

"We have formed multiple teams and will check the CCTV footage from the restaurant to the crime scene. The crime team and forensic experts were called on the spot. The investigation is being taken up," the officer further said.

(With ANI, PTI inputs)