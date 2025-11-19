Search
Wed, Nov 19, 2025
Delhi mass molestation accused under constant vigilance, cops tell court over life threat

ByArnabjit Sur
Published on: Nov 19, 2025 03:32 am IST

Last week, Swami had told the court that he was facing a life threat inside jail, and that he was not provided with his robes and a separate diet, despite the court allowing the same. In response, the court had asked the jail authorities to file a detailed response

NEW DELHI

Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati in Delhi Police custody towards September-end. (HT)
Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati in Delhi Police custody towards September-end. (HT)

Authorities of the Tihar jail informed a Delhi court that staff deputed at self-styled monk Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati’s cell have been directed to stay vigilant and address any issue he faces, in response to a plea filed by the molestation accused, alleging threat to his life and that he was being denied his robes and food adjusted for health conditions.

The submissions were made by the superintendent of Central Jail Number 7, where Swami is currently lodged, before judicial magistrate first-class Animesh Kumar of Patiala House Courts.

Last week, Swami had told the court that he was facing a life threat inside jail, and that he was not provided with his robes and a separate diet, despite the court allowing the same. In response, the court had asked the jail authorities to file a detailed response.

Swami, 62, is named as an accused in five criminal cases -- two in 2009 and 2016, and three this year -- for offences including mass molestation, cheating, and using forged diplomatic number plates on luxury cars.

The response, accessed by HT, stated that Swami was called and heard in person regarding the alleged threat, but he failed to disclose or name a specific individual in connection with the same. “The inmate is presently lodged in a safe and secure custody. He has been advised that whenever he feels harassed or threatened by anyone, he may immediately report to any jail official/officer or to the undersigned directly”.

According to the report, Swami, during his interaction with jail authorities, had also shown apprehension in the jail van and at the court lock-up of Patiala House Courts. “…a letter has been sent to the DCP, Nayayik Abhiraksha Vahini (NAV), formerly Third Battalion, to ensure safety and security of said inmate, during transit from jail to court and vice versa,” the reply said.

The jail authorities added that they had no objection to Swami seeking to wear his robes, and he could either buy it from the jail canteen or get it through mulakat. They also stated that a restricted diet is already been provided to him inside jail as directed by the court.

News / Cities / Delhi / Delhi mass molestation accused under constant vigilance, cops tell court over life threat
