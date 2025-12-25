Delhi: Medical report lists injuries suffered by IGI passenger

The Delhi Police on Wednesday said they have received a medical report of the passenger who was allegedly assaulted by an off-duty Air India Express pilot at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport last week and collected CCTVs of the incident. the passenger was assaulted by an off-duty Air India Express pilot. (PTI)

An FIR in the case was lodged on Monday after the complainant submitted a written complaint on the same day. On Friday, Ankit Dewan posted on X about how he was assaulted by Captain Virender Sejwal at Terminal 1 of the airport. He had alleged the assault took place in front of his seven year old daughter who was left scared and traumatised due to the incident.

A senior police officer on Wednesday said, “We approached airport authorities and have collected the CCTV footage which shows the assault. We also sent the victim for a medical report and have received it. It shows a nasal fracture among other bruises and injuries. We have also called the CISF staff to give their statement as they were the first to intervene.”

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (IGI Airport) Vichitra Veer said Dewan’s statement has already been recorded and medical examination was conducted.

Dewan had also posted a photo of himself with blood on his face.He had alleged that at the airport, he and his family were guided to use the security check area that the staff uses because they had a four-month-old baby. “The staff was cutting the queue ahead of me. On calling them out, Sejwal, who himself was doing the same thing, asked me if I was anpadh (uneducated), and couldn’t read the signs that said this entry was for staff,” Dewan posted. Subsequently, the men got into a fight.

After Dewan’s social media post, Sejwal was suspended by the airline.

On Monday, police said two cross complaints have been received via email in the matter.

Sejwal, in his complaint, stated that Dewan initiated the fight by abusing him without provocation and continued using abusive, degrading and threatening language. Sejwal said he also sustained injuries. Police said they are probing the accusations.

Sejwal has been booked under sections 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 126 (wrongful restraint), and 351 (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).