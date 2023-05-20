Home / Cities / Delhi News / Traffic diversion on Delhi’s Outer Ring Road for Metro work

Traffic diversion on Delhi’s Outer Ring Road for Metro work

ByHT Correspondent
May 20, 2023 11:34 PM IST

Officers said the diversion will ensure smooth flow of vehicles as the carriageway from Madhuban Chowk to Haiderpur has been covered with barricades

Traffic will likely be impacted as the carriageway between Madhuban Chowk and Haiderpur has been closed for the next 5-6 months due to the ongoing construction work by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on outer ring road, officials said on Saturday.

DMRC is undertaking construction work for the Janakpuri West - RK Ashram Marg corridor of Phase 4. (Representational image)
DMRC is undertaking construction work for the Janakpuri West - RK Ashram Marg corridor of Phase 4. (Representational image)

SS Yadav, special commissioner of police (traffic), said that traffic will be diverted to ensure smooth flow of vehicles as the carriageway from Madhuban Chowk to Haiderpur has been covered with barricades for safety purpose. “At present, only one lane of the outer ring road and service lane are open for public movement. The barricading will remain in place for the next 5-6 months,” he said, advising people to plan commutes accordingly.

DMRC is undertaking construction work for the Janakpuri West - RK Ashram Marg corridor of Phase 4. “An approximate area of about 200 metres will be impacted for this work and equivalent alternate road space has been provided for vehicular movement. However, due to the diversion of traffic, there might be some impact on the flow of traffic,” said Anuj Dayal, principal executive director, DMRC.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dmrc outer ring road traffic + 1 more
dmrc outer ring road traffic
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 20, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out