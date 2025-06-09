Search Search
Monday, Jun 09, 2025
Delhi Metro services on Pink Line impacted after fire in station’s technical room

ByJasjeev Gandhiok
Jun 09, 2025 04:00 PM IST

DMRC said trains approaching the Trilokpuri-Sanjay Lake station were running at a restricted speed of 25 km/hr as compared to the normal speed of up to 40 km/hr

NEW DELHI: Delhi Metro train services on the Pink Line (Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar) were impacted on Monday after smoke was detected in a technical room at the Trilok Puri-Sanjay Lake metro station, causing damage to the signalling and automatic fare collection systems, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said.

DMRC said train services on the rest of the Pink Line are running normal. (FILE: X/anurag000000002)
DMRC said train services on the rest of the Pink Line are running normal. (FILE: X/anurag000000002)

“Train services on Line-7 (Pink Line i.e. Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar), are being regulated on a small stretch since 11:20 am today due to smoke being detected in one of the technical rooms at Trilok Puri-Sanjay Lake Metro station,” said Anuj Dayal, principal executive director, corporate communications at DMRC, in a statement.

Dayal said trains approaching the Trilokpuri-Sanjay Lake station from both directions were running at a restricted speed of 25 km/hour as compared to the normal speed of up to 40 km/hour due to the non-availability of signalling at the time.

“Train services on the rest of the Pink Line are running normal. Centralised announcements are being made at frequent intervals on station premises and inside trains to inform the passengers,” he added.

“Smoke has been dissipated with help of Delhi fire service personnel as of now and efforts are on to restore the signalling/AFC in the affected section,” DMRC said on X.

News / Cities / Delhi / Delhi Metro services on Pink Line impacted after fire in station’s technical room
