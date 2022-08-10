Delhi Metro sets up 169 additional ticket machines for Rakshabandhan
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has set up 169 additional ticket office machines at the stations to ensure smooth travel for passengers on the occasion of Rakshabandhan on Thursday.
Besides, 65 customer facilitation agents and a standby train will be available on all lines, except for the airport line and line 9, the DMRC tweeted on Wednesday.
The grey line or line 9 of the Delhi Metro runs between Dwarka and Dhansa bus stand located in Najafgarh in western Delhi.
In 2021, the Metro service began early on Rakshabandhan to accommodate the heavy rush, however, this time, the DMRC is yet to announce any such time change.
The governments of UP, Haryana and Rajasthan have announced free bus travel for women passengers on account of the festival.
Rakshabandhan marks the special bond that brothers and sisters share. It is celebrated on the full moon day of Shukla Paksha of Shravan month which is also known as Shravan Poornima or Kjari Poonam.
This year Rakshabandhan falls on August 11, however, according to the Hindu calendar it can be celebrated on two dates- both August 11 and August 12.
This year, the full moon date of Shukla Paksha will start at 10.38 am on Thursday, August 11. Purnima Tithi will last till 7:05 am on Friday, August 12.
-
U.P. cop complains about food quality, inquiry ordered
An inquiry has been ordered into allegations levelled by a police constable in Firozabad about the quality of food being served in the police mess. In a video that has gone viral on social media, police constable Manoj Kumar lamented the inferior food quality which was being served at the mess in the Reserve Police Lines. Kumar, while sitting on the divider of the highway in Firozabad, blamed police officials for neglect.
-
Yogi, Rajnath check on Raju Srivastava’s health
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and the Union defence minister Rajnath Singh spoke to the relatives of comedian Raju Srivastava, who was admitted to Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences after suffering a heart attack, and enquired about Srivastava's health, on Thursday. Srivastava is also the chairman of Uttar Pradesh Film Development Council. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav also wished Srivastava a speedy recovery.
-
Over 30 people feared dead as boat capsizes in Yamuna, in Banda
Over 30 people were feared drowned when a boat carrying 45 people, including 25 women and children, capsized in the Yamuna, in Banda district, on Thursday. Locals said most people were going to celebrate Raksha Bandhan with their siblings. SHO Marka Hemraj said that four people are confirmed dead while 13 managed to swim to safety, while 28 people are still missing. He said around 45 people were on the boat.
-
World Elephant Day on Friday: A walk with the mighty ones leaves actor awed
Indian actor Jennifer Winget is at the Elephant Conservation & Care Centre, run by wildlife conservation NGO, Wildlife SOS, in Mathura, and will celebrate 'World Elephant Day' there, on Friday. She reached the centre on Thursday. Every year, August 12 is celebrated as World Elephant Day to raise awareness about the world's declining elephant population. Breaking a sweat, Winget helped in creating and distributing enrichments that keep elephants physically and mentally stimulated.
-
SSB busts prostitution racket, rescues 17 women
Mumbai The Social Service Branch of the Mumbai police raided four flats in Navi Mumbai and rescued 17 women who were brought to the city from West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh and forced into prostitution. The SSB has arrested nine people of the syndicate and are looking for two main culprits who were running the prostitution racket for several years.
