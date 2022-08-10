Delhi Metro sets up 169 additional ticket machines for Rakshabandhan

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has set up 169 additional ticket office machines at the stations to ensure smooth travel for passengers on the occasion of Rakshabandhan on Thursday.

Besides, 65 customer facilitation agents and a standby train will be available on all lines, except for the airport line and line 9, the DMRC tweeted on Wednesday.

The grey line or line 9 of the Delhi Metro runs between Dwarka and Dhansa bus stand located in Najafgarh in western Delhi.

In 2021, the Metro service began early on Rakshabandhan to accommodate the heavy rush, however, this time, the DMRC is yet to announce any such time change.

The governments of UP, Haryana and Rajasthan have announced free bus travel for women passengers on account of the festival.

Rakshabandhan marks the special bond that brothers and sisters share. It is celebrated on the full moon day of Shukla Paksha of Shravan month which is also known as Shravan Poornima or Kjari Poonam.

This year Rakshabandhan falls on August 11, however, according to the Hindu calendar it can be celebrated on two dates- both August 11 and August 12.

This year, the full moon date of Shukla Paksha will start at 10.38 am on Thursday, August 11. Purnima Tithi will last till 7:05 am on Friday, August 12.