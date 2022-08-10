Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi Metro sets up 169 additional ticket machines for Rakshabandhan

Delhi Metro sets up 169 additional ticket machines for Rakshabandhan

Published on Aug 10, 2022 11:18 PM IST
Apart from this, 65 customer facilitation agents and a standby train will be available on all lines, except for the airport line and line 9, the DMRC tweeted on Wednesday.
Commuters wait in a queue to board a Metro at a platform inside Mandi House station. (PTI file)
Written by Yagya Sharma | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has set up 169 additional ticket office machines at the stations to ensure smooth travel for passengers on the occasion of Rakshabandhan on Thursday.

Besides, 65 customer facilitation agents and a standby train will be available on all lines, except for the airport line and line 9, the DMRC tweeted on Wednesday.

The grey line or line 9 of the Delhi Metro runs between Dwarka and Dhansa bus stand located in Najafgarh in western Delhi.

In 2021, the Metro service began early on Rakshabandhan to accommodate the heavy rush, however, this time, the DMRC is yet to announce any such time change.

The governments of UP, Haryana and Rajasthan have announced free bus travel for women passengers on account of the festival.

Rakshabandhan marks the special bond that brothers and sisters share. It is celebrated on the full moon day of Shukla Paksha of Shravan month which is also known as Shravan Poornima or Kjari Poonam.

Also Read| Raksha Bandhan 2022: Puja timings, shubh muhurat, auspicious time for tying rakhi

This year Rakshabandhan falls on August 11, however, according to the Hindu calendar it can be celebrated on two dates- both August 11 and August 12.

This year, the full moon date of Shukla Paksha will start at 10.38 am on Thursday, August 11. Purnima Tithi will last till 7:05 am on Friday, August 12.

delhi metro rakshabandhan
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 11, 2022
