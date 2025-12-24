Delhi Metro to run its ‘first train’ today to mark 23 years of operations. Here’s how you can join celebration

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will operate the “first-ever train” of the Delhi Metro network, TS#01, as a special commemorative service on December 25 to mark the anniversary of the commencement of Delhi Metro operations in 2002. According to DMRC, the historic train will run from Shahdara to Tis Hazari at 10 am on Thursday.(Sakib Ali /Hindustan Times)

According to DMRC, the historic train will run from Shahdara to Tis Hazari at 10 am on Thursday.

The train will be specially decorated for the occasion. DMRC said passengers interested in reliving the historic moment of the Delhi Metro’s launch can travel on this special service.

The DMRC shared the announcement through a post on its official X handle, inviting commuters and metro enthusiasts to participate in the anniversary celebration.

Delhi traffic advisory for December 25

The Delhi Traffic Police (DTP) has implemented special traffic arrangements in the Saket area of the south part of the city, in view of the Christmas Day celebrations at major shopping destinations, including Select Citywalk Mall, DLF Avenue Mall, and MGF Metropolitan Court Mall.

The three malls experience a heavy rush during Christmas as scores of people visit to witness the grand decorations and other celebratory events every year.

According to the advisory, vehicular movement will remain regulated on key roads around Saket, with traffic police personnel deployed at major junctions to prevent congestion and maintain public safety.

Advisory to commuters

The Delhi Traffic Police have urged motorists to plan their journeys in advance, avoid the affected stretches during peak hours, and strictly follow traffic rules and on-ground directions issued by traffic personnel. Commuters have also been advised to stay updated through the official platforms of the Delhi Traffic Police for real-time traffic information.