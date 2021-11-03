Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi Metro to run last train service at 10pm on all lines except Green tomorrow
delhi news

Delhi Metro to run last train service at 10pm on all lines except Green tomorrow

On regular days the last trains start from 11pm at all its stations. DMRC said that the last metro train service from the terminal stations of Green Line will be as per the revised schedule.
On regular days the last trains start from 11pm at all its stations. (PTI)
On regular days the last trains start from 11pm at all its stations. (PTI)
Published on Nov 03, 2021 11:25 PM IST
Copy Link
ANI | | Posted by Sharangee Dutta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

On the occasion of Diwali on Thursday, the Delhi Metro will operate its last train services at 10pm from all its terminal stations except the Green Line, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said today.

On regular days the last trains start from 11pm at all its stations.

"On account of the Diwali festival, the last metro train service on November 4, will start at 10pm from terminal stations of all metro lines except Green Line (i.e, Line-5 from Inderlok/Kirti Nagar to Brig. Hoshiar Singh (Bahdurgarh) stations)," the DMRC said in a statement on Tuesday.

DMRC further said that the last metro train service from the terminal stations of Green Line will be as per the revised schedule: Brigadier Hoshiar Singh to Inderlok at 9pm; Brigadier Hoshiar Singh to Kirti Nagar at 9:10pm; Inderlok to Brigadier Hoshiar Singh at 9:30pm and Kirti Nagar to Brigadier Hoshiar Singh at 9:30 pm.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi metro dmrc diwali 2021 + 1 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 03, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out