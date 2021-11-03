Delhi Metro to run last train service at 10pm on all lines except Green tomorrow

On the occasion of Diwali on Thursday, the Delhi Metro will operate its last train services at 10pm from all its terminal stations except the Green Line, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said today.

On regular days the last trains start from 11pm at all its stations.

"On account of the Diwali festival, the last metro train service on November 4, will start at 10pm from terminal stations of all metro lines except Green Line (i.e, Line-5 from Inderlok/Kirti Nagar to Brig. Hoshiar Singh (Bahdurgarh) stations)," the DMRC said in a statement on Tuesday.

Public Service Announcement



On account of Diwali, the last Metro train service on 4th November will start at 10 PM from terminal stations of all Metro Lines except the Green Line.



Last metro train service from terminal stations of Green Line will be as per the revised schedule pic.twitter.com/faarB1llYg — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) November 3, 2021

DMRC further said that the last metro train service from the terminal stations of Green Line will be as per the revised schedule: Brigadier Hoshiar Singh to Inderlok at 9pm; Brigadier Hoshiar Singh to Kirti Nagar at 9:10pm; Inderlok to Brigadier Hoshiar Singh at 9:30pm and Kirti Nagar to Brigadier Hoshiar Singh at 9:30 pm.