Delhi Metro's Aerocity-Tughlakabad corridor to have 'golden' colour code. Here's why

Delhi Metro's upcoming Aerocity-Tughlakabad corridor, being built under its Phase-IV, will have 'golden' colour code. Colour code of Delhi Metro's upcoming Delhi Aerocity-Tughlakabad corridor, being built under its Phase-IV, will be 'golden'. (File photo)

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) informed on Monday about its decision to change the colour code from 'silver' to 'golden'. The change has been made for providing better visibility and for the convenience of the passengers. This new corridor is expected to be made operational by March 2026.

"The decision has been taken since the golden colour can be displayed more prominently and clearly on trains, rather than silver colour, which tends to get mixed with the overall silvery texture of the stainless steel body of the metro trains. Therefore, the selection of 'golden' as the colour code would ensure better visibility on trains and will be more convenient for the passengers," the DMRC said in a statement.

The upcoming Aerocity–Tughlakabad corridor will be 23.62 km-long with 15 stations. The corridor will connect Kashmere Gate – Raja Nahar Singh corridor (Violet Line) with the Airport Express Line. It will also provide connectivity to many new areas in the southern part of the national capital.

Notably, the Delhi Metro has colour-coded all its operational corridors for easier identification by the passengers. Some of the existing colour codes on its various routes are: red line, yellow line, blue line, green line, violet line, pink line, magenta line, grey line and airport express orange line. A coloured strip indicating the colour code of a particular corridor is displayed strikingly on the body of the Delhi Metro trains.

Currently, three phases of the Delhi Metro are operational. The Phase-I covers a distance of 64.751 kilometres, with 59 stations. The Phase-II has a distance of 123.3 kilometres, with 86 stations. Meanwhile, the Phase-III covers a distance of 160.367 kilometres, with 110 stations.

Under Phase-IV, three corridors are under implementation: Janakpuri West-Ramakrishna Ashram Marg, Delhi Aerocity-Tughlakabad station and Majlis Park-Maujpur.