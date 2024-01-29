 Delhi Metro's Aerocity-Tughlakabad corridor has ‘golden’ colour code. Here's why | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Delhi / Delhi Metro's Aerocity-Tughlakabad corridor to have 'golden' colour code. Here's why

Delhi Metro's Aerocity-Tughlakabad corridor to have 'golden' colour code. Here's why

ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta
Jan 29, 2024 07:36 PM IST

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) informed on Monday about its decision to change the colour code from 'silver' to 'golden'.

Delhi Metro's upcoming Aerocity-Tughlakabad corridor, being built under its Phase-IV, will have 'golden' colour code.

Colour code of Delhi Metro's upcoming Delhi Aerocity-Tughlakabad corridor, being built under its Phase-IV, will be 'golden'. (File photo)
Colour code of Delhi Metro's upcoming Delhi Aerocity-Tughlakabad corridor, being built under its Phase-IV, will be 'golden'. (File photo)

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) informed on Monday about its decision to change the colour code from 'silver' to 'golden'. The change has been made for providing better visibility and for the convenience of the passengers. This new corridor is expected to be made operational by March 2026.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

"The decision has been taken since the golden colour can be displayed more prominently and clearly on trains, rather than silver colour, which tends to get mixed with the overall silvery texture of the stainless steel body of the metro trains. Therefore, the selection of 'golden' as the colour code would ensure better visibility on trains and will be more convenient for the passengers," the DMRC said in a statement.

The upcoming Aerocity–Tughlakabad corridor will be 23.62 km-long with 15 stations. The corridor will connect Kashmere Gate – Raja Nahar Singh corridor (Violet Line) with the Airport Express Line. It will also provide connectivity to many new areas in the southern part of the national capital.

ALSO READ| ‘Sher akela hai’: Lalu's daughter slams RJD chief's questioning by ED

Notably, the Delhi Metro has colour-coded all its operational corridors for easier identification by the passengers. Some of the existing colour codes on its various routes are: red line, yellow line, blue line, green line, violet line, pink line, magenta line, grey line and airport express orange line. A coloured strip indicating the colour code of a particular corridor is displayed strikingly on the body of the Delhi Metro trains.

Currently, three phases of the Delhi Metro are operational. The Phase-I covers a distance of 64.751 kilometres, with 59 stations. The Phase-II has a distance of 123.3 kilometres, with 86 stations. Meanwhile, the Phase-III covers a distance of 160.367 kilometres, with 110 stations.

Under Phase-IV, three corridors are under implementation: Janakpuri West-Ramakrishna Ashram Marg, Delhi Aerocity-Tughlakabad station and Majlis Park-Maujpur.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On