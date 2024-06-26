Delhi minister to hold meet on Ridge tree cutting

Delhi environment and forest minister Gopal Rai held a meeting with the state forest and wildlife department on Wednesday and sought a detailed status report on the felling of over 1,100 trees in the Southern Ridge by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to build a road. Delhi minister Gopal Rai has sought the report by 11am on Thursday. (PTI)

Rai has sought the report by 11am on Thursday, detailing the action taken by the forest department so far in this regard, officials aware of the matter said. The Supreme Court has been hearing a contempt plea filed by Delhi resident Bindu Kapurea, who alleged trees were cut despite a March 4 court order for the permission being denied.

To fell trees in Delhi’s Ridge areas, permission has to be sought from the Ridge Management Board (RMB), followed by a nod from the Supreme Court-appointed Central Empowered Committee (CEC). The top court on Wednesday hit out at DDA for not sharing information regarding a visit of the Delhi lieutenant governor to the area where 1,110 trees were cut. Earlier, it had reprimanded DDA for felling trees without seeking its permission.

The top court also questioned the Delhi government on Wednesday, asking how such a “fantastic lapse” could occur since the Delhi Tree Authority and the forest department came under it.

On the same day, Delhi cabinet minister Saurabh Bharadwaj hit out at DDA, saying its lawyers lied in court and failed to provide correct information regarding the LG’s visit to the reserve forest where the trees were felled. Bharadwaj said despite emails showing the LG visited the forest on February 3, DDA was still protecting the LG, who is the chairman of the body.

“In the SC, DDA’s lawyers are still evading the topic and state they still don’t know who gave directions to cut the trees, or where the LG went for an inspection that day,” he said on Wednesday.

HT reached out to the LG office, which did not respond to queries seeking comments.