Delhi: NGT issues notices, orders probe into allegations of exposed crater

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has taken up a plea alleging serious environmental and safety violations at the Central Square Complex in Bara Hindu Rao, where a massive, unbarricaded, water-filled excavation crater has reportedly remained abandoned for over a decade. The tribunal has issued notices to the respondents and directed the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to inspect the site.

According to the application, a crater measuring approximately 60–80 feet in depth and spread across six to seven acres has been left exposed within the complex premises for 12 to 18 years. The petitioner, Deepak Agarwal, a unit holder in multiple plazas of the complex, has alleged that the pit has turned into a contaminated water body, posing threats to public health, groundwater quality and the surrounding ecology.

The plea comes amid heightened concerns over safety following recent fatal incidents in the city. On February 5, a biker died after falling into a pit in west Delhi’s Janakpuri. Days later, on February 9, a man lost his life after falling into an open manhole in Rohini.

The application also alleges continuous discharge of sewage into the pit, operation of borewells without authorisation, illegal felling of trees and violations of environmental clearance conditions. The plea alleges that the environmental clearance for the project has expired and that mandatory safeguards, including proper barricading and warning signage, have not been put in place. It states that the site poses an imminent risk to 1,000-1,500 people who traverse the complex daily, as well as 300-400 labourers and their families residing or working there.

Taking cognisance of the matter, a bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava observed that the case raises substantial issues relating to compliance with environmental norms and public safety safeguards. “Learned counsel for the applicant submits that though the complaint was made to the different authorities but no action has been taken and the illegally excavated crater has become a danger to the nearby residents,” the tribunal noted in its February 10 order.

NGT has directed all respondents to file their replies and instructed the applicant to serve copies of the petition to the concerned parties. It has also asked DPCC to carry out a spot inspection, assess compliance with environmental norms and take appropriate action in accordance with law. The matter is scheduled for further hearing on May 20.