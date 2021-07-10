Delhi Opens Up: Gen Z welcomes back office life!

For those who missed working from office, there was a ray of hope, when the Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, announced some relaxations to unlock after Covid-19 induced restrictions. In a virtual press conference he said, that both government and private offices can open in the city, with conditions. For many working professionals, this move has brought in relief.

Feeling happy about working from office, Mohit Tomar, a digital marketing professional says, “I am glad to be back in office. Atleast the time after work is solely mine.” As working from home came with a set of challenges. “First of all, there is no time schedule. Colleagues or managers would call you anytime, you can’t even say anything, because where else could you possibly be busy. Then there’s family disturbing, wi-fi issues –which are often perceived as excuses. There was no escape,” he says.

Many GenZ working professionals agree with having work and personal timings blurring owing to the work from home. Like Udit Guleria, a Gurugram based IT professional who is ecstatic at the thought of going back to office, feels, “The lack of schedule has people working for long hours. We think we are working on our own time, but as a result, working hours are being dragged more than usual. Work used to fun at the office, but at home, it has become very mundane.”

Working from office comes with other perks and advantages that were totally missing while working from home. From team meetings to taking a break, everything was different at home. Vivek Prashar, a sales and marketing professional, feels, “Sharing a cup of coffee or interacting during lunch, can go a long way in building concrete relationships at work. Face-to-face communication is still the most effective and preferred method among employees. Many believe that a video con-call is not as effective as a round table conference. Working from office also opens up immense opportunities for networking,” he shares.

Similarly, travelling to work every day also brings a lot of inspiration and keep you following routine, feels, creative head for an event company, Anil Sharma. He says, “Creativity cannot be contained in four walls. It is difficult to feel inspired working from home. While working from office, you meet other people, you travel to work every day, and you see things other than your own home. That instils some kind of motivation that can’t be compared to working from home.”

For many working from home has been tough. However, some had adjusted to it pretty well, take for example, Sameer Saroha, a food technologist who is working from office but feels that work from home is a blessing in disguise. “While working from home you have time at your disposal, you get the luxury to design your day, while adhering to deadlines. Not only that, you also save so much time and money that otherwise goes in travelling and other expenses,” he adds.