Delhi plans legal authority to run unified data hub across departments

The Delhi government is planning to set up a dedicated legal authority to oversee a proposed Unified Data Hub (UDH) aimed at integrating fragmented data across departments and addressing data privacy concerns, officials said. The government’s IT department is working on the framework and has studied similar models in Rajasthan, Haryana and Andhra Pradesh, where statutory authorities govern such platforms, they added. Centralised repository will store real-time data, generate unique user IDs and let departments access verified records, cutting duplicate submissions and aiding policy decisions. (REUTERS)

Officials said the proposal to create the authority will be placed before the Cabinet for approval and subsequently before the Delhi Assembly. The UDH is being positioned as an ambitious initiative to curb duplication of data, identify ineligible beneficiaries and break departmental silos, with the goal of improving service delivery.

“We had floated a tender earlier, but there were gaps as data privacy aspects were not fully factored in. This time, a consultant will be hired to frame the modalities, including safeguards and governance mechanisms,” an official said.

Another official said government representatives have already undertaken study visits. “Our officials have already visited the states where such authorities are there and a second round of visits is also planned,” the official said.

The UDH is envisaged as a centralised data repository where information from all government departments will be stored, collated and updated in real time. Officials said the system would allow departments to access verified records already submitted by citizens for various services, reducing the need for repeated document submissions.

“If a person has already submitted documents for obtaining a driving licence, they will not have to furnish them again for availing another service. The concerned department will be able to access verified details from the UDH,” an official said.

Once a user submits their details for any service, a unique user ID will be generated and used across departments whenever the individual seeks to avail government services, officials said. They added that the UDH will also support data analysis, cross-referencing and informed decision-making to improve governance.