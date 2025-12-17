Delhi Police arrest 26-yr-old in customer service scam

A 26-year-old man from Bihar has been arrested by the cyber cell of Delhi Police crime branch for allegedly creating fake website of a popular travel and hotel booking website, impersonating its customer support executive, and duping people in the name of booking confirmation and refund assistance, police said on Tuesday. Through technical investigation, the suspect was traced and arrested with three mobile phones and one forged Aadhar card that he had been using to cheat people by impersonating an authorised representative of the online service platform. (HT Archive)

The alleged cyber criminal, identified as Pratosh Kumar from Bihar’s Sheikhpura district, was arrested last week following investigation into a cyber fraud case in which the complainant was defrauded of ₹57,186 while he was trying to book a hotel from the United States (US), said deputy commissioner of police (crime) Aditya Gautam.

“The complainant was defrauded of ₹57,186 by the accused who posed as Booking.com customer support and induced him to share sensitive information, leading to unauthorised transactions. During investigation, it was found that the cheated amount was used to pay a credit card bill belonging to the accused,” said the DCP.

“The recovered mobile phones were found linked to 29 complaints related to cyber crimes that were lodged on the national cyber crime reporting portal,” added DCP Gautam.