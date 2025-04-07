Delhi Police book father-son duo under MCOCA in crackdown

The Delhi Police have booked a father-son duo under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in a fresh crackdown on the Badhawar gang, police said on Sunday. The accused, Arjun Singh and his son Shivam, both residents of Jeewan Park in Siraspur, were arrested after they surrendered before the Special MCOCA Court in Rohini. Legal proceedings for their seizure are underway, officers said. (File Photo)

The court granted a three-day police custody remand for further investigation into their alleged involvement in organised criminal activities, said deputy commissioner of police (outer north) Nidhin Valsan.

Police said the duo are the father and brother of Sanjay Singh, alias Sonu, and Mohan Singh, alias Monu, key leaders of the Badhawar gang. Both Sonu and Monu were arrested on March 13 and also booked under MCOCA for their alleged roles in a wide array of crimes, including dacoity, robbery, extortion, attempted murder, and illegal liquor trade, they added.

“The arrest of Arjun and Shivam is a crucial development in the crackdown on criminal activities of the gang,” said DCP Valsan, adding that the two had been evading arrest despite ongoing legal proceedings against them.

On April 3, 2025, the Delhi High Court dismissed their anticipatory bail plea, clearing the path for their surrender.

According to police, the Badhawar gang has allegedly built a criminal empire through its involvement in armed robberies, extortion, and illicit liquor trade.

“Mohan Singh and his brother Sanjay Singh executed a series of armed robberies at gunpoint, targeting both individuals and businesses. They also ran an extortion racket, demanding protection money from traders and local businesses, and eliminated their rivals through targeted attacks,” said DCP Valsan.

Police also revealed that the gang’s primary source of income came from smuggling and selling illicit liquor across Delhi and neighbouring states, in violation of excise regulations. During their probe, police identified five immovable properties and 10 vehicles linked to the gang. Legal proceedings for their seizure are underway, officers said.