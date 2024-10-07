Delhi Police bust country-made pistol factory, 2 held

NEW DELHI Officers said they raided the Meerut-based factory and recovered 16 country-made pistols. (File)

The Delhi Police have busted a factory in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh that allegedly manufactured country-made pistols, officers said on Sunday, adding that they have arrested two people in connection with the case.

Special commissioner of police (crime) Devesh Chandra Srivastava said one of the accused, identified as Mashook Ali, 45, operated the Meerut unit, while his associate Ikram Ali, 40, supplied these illegal firearms to criminals in the Capital.

Police said they received a tip-off about a man selling country-made pistols to criminals in Delhi, based on which Ikram was arrested from Delhi, recovering two guns and six live cartridges from his possession. After he was interrogated, police said, Ikram shared that he procured the weapons from Mashook in Meerut.

“The facts disclosed by Ikram were further verified and developed. On the basis of technical surveillance and at the instance of accused Ikram, the team succeeded in apprehending Mashook from Meerut,” Srivastava said.

Police then questioned Mashook at length, and he allegedly disclosed that he had set up a factory to manufacture country-made pistols. A team then raided a flat in Kashi Ram Colony in Meerut. “A total of 16 country-made pistols, 41 barrels and eight tools used for manufacturing the illegal weapons, were recovered from there. He also confessed that he manufactured more than 80 country-made pistols,” Srivastava said, adding that police are now questioning him about the people to whom he supplied the weapons.