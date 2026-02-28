New Delhi, The Delhi Police busted a racket and arrested a man allegedly involved in tampering and selling expired food and cosmetic products as fresh stock in the open market, police said on Saturday. Delhi Police busts racket selling expired food, cosmetic items with fake labels; 1 held

The accused, Omprakash Sharma, a resident of Ghaziabad, was operating an illegal setup where expired consumer goods were being altered and prepared for resale, they said.

Acting on a tip-off, a team conducted a raid at a godown located in the Jagatpur area in northeast Delhi.

"During the search, police found a large quantity of expired food and cosmetic products stored at the premises," a senior police officer of the Crime Branch said.

The officer said the accused was removing or chemically erasing original expiry dates and batch numbers and reprinting fresh manufacturing and expiry dates to pass off the goods as genuine.

The products were then repacked and relabelled before being supplied to buyers in the market.

According to the police, among the items seized were sugar-free powder, hydration powder, body lotion, rose water, face wash, oil, mosquito repellent, olive oil, chyawanprash and antiseptic.

Printing frames, labelling materials and other equipment used to alter expiry and manufacturing details were also recovered from the godown, the officer said.

The volume of seized goods indicated a well-organised commercial operation, he added.

Police said such practices not only cheat consumers but also pose serious health risks, particularly when products like antiseptics, nutritional supplements and food items are involved.

A case has been registered at the Crime Branch police station, and the accused has been arrested. Further interrogation is underway.

"Teams are now working to trace the source of the expired stock and identify wholesale suppliers and distributors linked to the racket. Efforts are also being made to uncover the complete supply chain," the officer added.

Further arrests are likely as the investigation progresses, police said.

