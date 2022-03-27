Delhi Police cancelled double the arms licences in 2021 compared to 2020

Delhi Police did not renew 177 arms licences in 2021---more than double the number in 2020--due to the licencees’ failure to comply with stipulated norms, police said Saturday. In 2020, police had not renewed 83 arms licences.

According to data provided by the licensing department of Delhi Police, 9,965 licences were renewed in 2021, which is nearly 59% more than 6,263 licences renewed in 2020. The data also showed that the number of persons to whom the department issued fresh arms’ licences in 2021 was 101, just one-fifth of the number of people to whom it issued licences in 2020--468.

OP Mishra, joint commissioner of police (licensing), said that one of the major reasons behind the cancellation was the involvement of the licence holders’ weapons in criminal cases. “Everyone can’t get an arms licence. There have been several cases in the past wherein licenced weapons have been misused. Licence applicants must have genuine reasons to get one, such as a threat. While granting an arms licence, detailed scrutiny is done to check the genuineness of the need and threat. After that, a senior officer personally interviews all applicants before granting them arms licences. As far as facilitating better services to renowned shooters, women and senior citizens is concerned, we have started a separate counter for them,” he said.

Meanwhile, according to data from the Delhi Police, the number of licence renewals for guesthouses, hotels and eateries rose by 30% in 2021 as compared to 2020. Over 700 eateries licences and 767 lodging licences for guesthouses and hotels were renewed last year as against just 215 in 2020. “The renewal of guesthouses, hotels, eating houses was done through an online portal of the ministry of home affairs. We are now focusing on the speedy renewal of pending licences, so that businesses can restart at the earliest,” Mishra said.

The data shows that fresh lodging certificates were issued to six guesthouses and hotels last year compared to 19 in 2020, and 58 were cancelled. “The licences of the guesthouses, hotels, eating houses found involved in any kind of criminal cases or any violation of terms and conditions have been cancelled,” the joint CP said.