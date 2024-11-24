Delhi Police constable stabbed to death in Govindpuri

A Delhi Police constable who was on patrolling duty at Govindpuri in southeast Delhi was stabbed to death by three men early on Saturday, officers said. Constable Kiranpal Singh, 28 was posted with the Govindpuri police station. (HT Photo)

Police said Kiranpal Singh, 28, the deceased, was posted with the Govindpuri police station. They said that two of the accused — Deepak Singh alias Max, 20, and Krish Gupta, 18 — have been arrested, while a hunt is on for the third accused, identified only by his first name of Raghav alias Rocky.

Later on Saturday, Singh was given a guard of honour at the district deputy commissioner of police’s office at Sarita Vihar, with police commissioner Sanjay Arora and other top brass also present.

Police said constable Singh was on patrolling duty with two more constables, but was alone when he was attacked near Sant Ravidas Marg. Sharing details, they said that an interrogation of the accused revealed that Singh came across the three men on a two-wheeler at around 4.30am, and when the constable questioned them, they attacked him with a sharp object and left him bleeding on the street.

Locals then discovered the policeman’s body in the street at around 7am, following which a call was made to the police control room, and the body taken to a nearby hospital, which declared him brought dead.

“Constable Singh had two stab wounds — on his chest and his abdomen. The one in the chest is suspected to have punctured his heart,” a senior officer quoted a doctor as saying.

Deputy commissioner of police (crime) Sanjay Kumar Sain said a crime branch team received a tip-off that one of the accused in the case — Max — was holed up in an apartment in Kalkaji.

“A trap was laid to apprehend him. However, when the team asked him to surrender, he opened fire after which the team fired in retaliation,” Sain said, adding that Max sustained a bullet injury in his leg during the brief firefight.

Gupta, the second accused, was nabbed by the district police, but officers did not share details of the arrest.

Meanwhile, the deceased’s relatives said that he was the sole breadwinner of the family, as his elder brother suffers from polio.

“We used to tell him to get married and we had started to think about it as well. He wanted to find a match himself,” the constable’s uncle Amarpal Singh, 53, said.