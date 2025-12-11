Delhi police crackdown on gangs extorting traffic cops, duping commercial vehicle drivers

New Delhi:The Delhi Police Crime Branch busted two organised crime syndicates involved in duping commercial vehicle drivers and extorting money from traffic personnel. Five men, including the alleged masterminds of both networks, have been arrested, said police on Wednesday. The gang operated in Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan and other states, said police.

One of the syndicates, led by Rajkumar Meena, arrested on Monday, allegedly extorted money from traffic police officials by deploying drivers who were instructed to violate traffic rules, record enforcement activity on spy cameras, and use the footage to blackmail the officers. Police said the videos were doctored with corruption allegations on the officers.

The gang operated in Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan and other states. DCP (crime) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said, “The gang coerced traffic personnel by threatening to publicise the doctored clips or file false complaints. Many officers eventually withdrew complaints after paying money. Their operation was designed to intimidate and monetise fear.”

The second syndicate, led by Jeeshan Ali, allegedly printed and sold monthly “marka” (stickers) to commercial vehicles for ₹2,000–5,000 per vehicle, promising safe passage through Delhi during “no-entry hours”, said the police. The stickers were redesigned every month with new colours, codes and mobile numbers. The crime branch recovered over 1,200 stickers, rubber stamps, a licensed pistol, a Fortuner SUV, spy camera, mobile phones, and a desktop from Ali’s house.

Investigators said Ali ran his operation mostly through WhatsApp groups where routes, police pickets and “safe passages” were shared in real time. Associates on the ground tracked the movement of enforcement teams and relayed updates. Financial transactions were routed through multiple bank accounts in the names of his wife, brothers and friends.

“The investigation into both networks began in April after a commercial vehicle driver flashed a “03 March” sticker at a checkpoint and claimed exemption from penalties. It was revealed that two separate syndicates were operating—one issuing fake stickers to drivers and another extorting drivers and police officials” said the DCP.

Investigators kept track of both the gangs for months and traced their WhatsApp group, police added.

Police said Ali was arrested on November 19 from outer Delhi. Based on his statement, the stickers were recovered and his associates, Chandan Kumar and Dilip Rathi, were held on November 21 and November 23.

Police said Kumar is a key field operator, responsible for selling and distributing the strickers. Rathi was tasked with providing real-time movement updates from field and assisting goods vehicles in avoiding enforcement during no-entry hours.

During further raids, police identified another member, Rajkumar, and arrested him from Bhajanpura on Monday.

“Rajkumar was booked under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). Police said he had been running the extortion racket since 2015 and was previously involved in cases of extortion, dacoity and assault,” said the DCP.