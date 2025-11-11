Delhi Police file FIR after protest at India Gate over pollution, stray dog ruling

A day after hundreds of people staged protests against rising air pollution and the recent Supreme Court’s ruling on stray dogs at India Gate, the Delhi Police filed an FIR against unknown persons for “violating” police orders and disturbing law and order, officials said. Some of the protesters claimed online that they had been served notices to appear before a magistrate for violating laws. (PTI)

According to police, on Saturday—a day before the protest—additional DCP Anand Kumar Mishra wrote to the protesters, directing them to shift the demonstration to Jantar Mantar due to security and traffic reasons at India Gate.

However, on Sunday evening, several environmentalists and animal rights activists gathered at India Gate. Heavy police forces were deployed, and soon clashes broke out after police started detaining them.

Devesh Kumar Mahla, DCP (New Delhi), said: “Approximately 60-80 protesters were detained from the site. We only detained those who were blocking the Maan Singh Road and did not allow the traffic to move. The rest, who were close to the India Gate, were dispersed; we did not detain them.”

When asked about heavy police deployment and alleged violence against protesters, he said: “The protesters refused to leave the road despite directions and warnings. They blocked traffic movement and disrupted law and order. Also, when we tried to drive them away, they attacked our staff. Protesters manhandled the police personnel, scratched them, and even bit. So we intensified deployment and used force to disperse them” he said, adding that most protesters on Maan Singh Road were led by Delhi AAP president Saurabh Bharadwaj.

On Monday, some of the protesters claimed online that they had been served notices to appear before a magistrate for violating laws.

Police said some 12-15 detainees, who refused to share their names and details, were served notices. They have been asked to appear before a magistrate and submit details there. Others, who shared their details, were released without any notice,” said a police officer.

An FIR against unknown persons was filed under Section 163 (power to issue order in urgent cases of nuisance or apprehended danger) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita against unknown persons, police said.