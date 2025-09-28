Delhi to see traffic diversions for Durga Puja, Dandiya, Ramleela till Oct 2 | Check routes to avoid

The Delhi traffic police have issued a detailed advisory announcing a series of diversions and restrictions in connection with Durga Puja, Dandiya nights, and Ramleela events across the city.
The restrictions will be in force from Sunday, September 28, and continue until Thursday, October 2, when Dussehra concludes.
The police have urged commuters to avoid festival routes during peak hours, use the suggested alternate roads, and park only in designated spaces.
Travellers are advised to prefer Metro and other forms of public transport for convenience and to follow the directions of traffic personnel on duty to ensure smooth movement and safety.
Durga Puja at Ram Krishna Ashram, RK Marg (Sept 28 – Oct 2)
In view of the Durga Puja festivities at Ram Krishna Ashram, RK Marg, New Delhi, heavy pedestrian footfall and traffic congestion are anticipated in and around the venue. The restrictions will apply particularly during evening hours, from 5 pm to 11 pm on all festival days.
Affected routes
Chelmsford Road
Basant Lane
Panchkuia Road
Approach roads towards RK Marg and New Delhi railway station
Traffic advice for commuters
Commuters should avoid these stretches between 5 pm and 11 pm on festival days.
Travellers heading towards Connaught Place, Karol Bagh, New Delhi Railway Station, and adjoining areas are advised to plan journeys in advance and opt for alternate routes.
Parking will not be allowed on roads near the venue. Devotees and visitors must use only designated parking areas.
Suggested alternate routes
Commuters may use Rani Jhansi Road and Panchkuian Road to bypass congested stretches.
Dandiya Festival at Yamuna Sports Complex (September 28)
On Sunday, September 28, Dandiya Festival celebrations at Yamuna Sports Complex are expected to lead to heavy pedestrian movement and traffic congestion in the surrounding areas between 5 pm and 11 pm. Special traffic arrangements have been made to ensure smooth vehicular flow and public convenience.
Traffic advisory for commuters
Avoid the stretches of Road No. 71 (Satyam Chowk to Vivekanand Mahila College) and Road No. 71A (Shaheed Bhagat Singh Marg, Ashoka Niketan to Vivekanand Mahila College) during festival hours.
Those travelling towards nearby areas should plan ahead and use alternate routes.
Parking will not be permitted on Road No. 71 and Road No. 71A. Visitors must park only in designated spaces.
Suggested alternate routes
Road No. 56 (Chaudhary Charan Singh Marg)
Maharishi Dayanand Marg (Road No. 57)
Special instructions to the public
Avoid roadside parking to maintain smooth traffic flow.
Follow instructions from traffic police personnel on duty.
Prefer public transport for convenience.
Dandiya Mahotsav at Rugby Seven Ground, Delhi University North Campus (September 28)
The Dandiya Mahotsav at Rugby Seven Ground, Delhi University North Campus, scheduled for September 28 from 5:30 pm to 9:30 pm, is also expected to cause heavy pedestrian activity and traffic congestion.
Traffic advisory for commuters
Avoid Chhatra Marg, University Marg, Sudhir Bose Marg, and Guru Teg Bahadur Marg during festival hours.
GC Narang Marg will remain closed to general traffic.
Parking on festival routes will not be permitted; visitors must use designated parking facilities only.
Diversion points
St Stephen's College Red Light
Hindu College Red Light
Kranti Chowk
Patel Chowk
Mall Road (connecting roads to Delhi University)
Suggested alternate routes
Traffic from Mall Road towards Chhatra Marg: diverted via Khalsa College Red Light – Guru Teg Bahadur Marg.
Traffic from GTB Marg and Vijay Nagar: diverted from Patel Chowk – Guru Teg Bahadur Marg – Sudhir Bose Marg – Sant Kirpal Singh Marg.
Traffic from MCD Chowk, Malkaganj, and Bonta Park: diverted from St. Stephens Red Light – Kranti Chowk – Guru Teg Bahadur Marg.