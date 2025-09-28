Edit Profile
    Delhi to see traffic diversions for Durga Puja, Dandiya, Ramleela till Oct 2 | Check routes to avoid

    On Sunday, Dandiya Festival at Yamuna Sports Complex may cause heavy foot traffic and congestion in nearby areas from 5:00 pm to 11:00 pm.

    Updated on: Sep 28, 2025 4:12 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
    The Delhi traffic police have issued a detailed advisory announcing a series of diversions and restrictions in connection with Durga Puja, Dandiya nights, and Ramleela events across the city.

    The restrictions will be in force from Sunday, September 28 and will continue until Thursday, October 2, when Dussehra concludes. (File) (RAJ K RAJ /HT Photo)
    The restrictions will be in force from Sunday, September 28, and continue until Thursday, October 2, when Dussehra concludes.

    The police have urged commuters to avoid festival routes during peak hours, use the suggested alternate roads, and park only in designated spaces.

    Travellers are advised to prefer Metro and other forms of public transport for convenience and to follow the directions of traffic personnel on duty to ensure smooth movement and safety.

    Durga Puja at Ram Krishna Ashram, RK Marg (Sept 28 – Oct 2)

    In view of the Durga Puja festivities at Ram Krishna Ashram, RK Marg, New Delhi, heavy pedestrian footfall and traffic congestion are anticipated in and around the venue. The restrictions will apply particularly during evening hours, from 5 pm to 11 pm on all festival days.

    Affected routes

    • Chelmsford Road
    • Basant Lane
    • Panchkuia Road
    • Approach roads towards RK Marg and New Delhi railway station

    Traffic advice for commuters

    Commuters should avoid these stretches between 5 pm and 11 pm on festival days.

    Travellers heading towards Connaught Place, Karol Bagh, New Delhi Railway Station, and adjoining areas are advised to plan journeys in advance and opt for alternate routes.

    Parking will not be allowed on roads near the venue. Devotees and visitors must use only designated parking areas.

    Suggested alternate routes

    Commuters may use Rani Jhansi Road and Panchkuian Road to bypass congested stretches.

    Dandiya Festival at Yamuna Sports Complex (September 28)

    On Sunday, September 28, Dandiya Festival celebrations at Yamuna Sports Complex are expected to lead to heavy pedestrian movement and traffic congestion in the surrounding areas between 5 pm and 11 pm. Special traffic arrangements have been made to ensure smooth vehicular flow and public convenience.

    Traffic advisory for commuters

    Avoid the stretches of Road No. 71 (Satyam Chowk to Vivekanand Mahila College) and Road No. 71A (Shaheed Bhagat Singh Marg, Ashoka Niketan to Vivekanand Mahila College) during festival hours.

    Those travelling towards nearby areas should plan ahead and use alternate routes.

    Parking will not be permitted on Road No. 71 and Road No. 71A. Visitors must park only in designated spaces.

    Suggested alternate routes

    Road No. 56 (Chaudhary Charan Singh Marg)

    Maharishi Dayanand Marg (Road No. 57)

    Special instructions to the public

    Avoid roadside parking to maintain smooth traffic flow.

    Follow instructions from traffic police personnel on duty.

    Prefer public transport for convenience.

    Dandiya Mahotsav at Rugby Seven Ground, Delhi University North Campus (September 28)

    The Dandiya Mahotsav at Rugby Seven Ground, Delhi University North Campus, scheduled for September 28 from 5:30 pm to 9:30 pm, is also expected to cause heavy pedestrian activity and traffic congestion.

    Traffic advisory for commuters

    Avoid Chhatra Marg, University Marg, Sudhir Bose Marg, and Guru Teg Bahadur Marg during festival hours.

    GC Narang Marg will remain closed to general traffic.

    Parking on festival routes will not be permitted; visitors must use designated parking facilities only.

    Diversion points

    St Stephen's College Red Light

    Hindu College Red Light

    Kranti Chowk

    Patel Chowk

    Mall Road (connecting roads to Delhi University)

    Suggested alternate routes

    Traffic from Mall Road towards Chhatra Marg: diverted via Khalsa College Red Light – Guru Teg Bahadur Marg.

    Traffic from GTB Marg and Vijay Nagar: diverted from Patel Chowk – Guru Teg Bahadur Marg – Sudhir Bose Marg – Sant Kirpal Singh Marg.

    Traffic from MCD Chowk, Malkaganj, and Bonta Park: diverted from St. Stephens Red Light – Kranti Chowk – Guru Teg Bahadur Marg.

