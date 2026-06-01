New Delhi, Delhi Police has busted an alleged fake railway recruitment racket and apprehended three persons accused of cheating job seekers by promising them permanent jobs in the Railways, an official said on Monday. Delhi Police nabs three for allegedly duping job seekers with fake railway recruitment promises

The action was taken following a complaint lodged at the Old Delhi Railway Station police station on May 30 over alleged cheating and forgery in connection with recruitment of Multi-Tasking Staff and other clerical positions in the Railways, he said.

An FIR was registered under relevant provisions of the BNS and a joint team of the Government Railway Police and the Railway Protection Force launched an investigation, Deputy Commissioner of Police B Bomma Reddy said.

According to police, a trap was laid after the complainant contacted one of the accused, identified as Isha, and asked her to come to Old Delhi Railway Station to collect the remaining amount allegedly demanded for securing a railway job.

Acting on the information, police apprehended Isha near Gate No. 3 at Chandni Chowk. Based on her interrogation, another accused, Ranjeet, was apprehended from the ISBT Kashmere Gate area. Subsequently, a third accused, Alam, was nabbed from Platform No. 16 of Old Delhi Railway Station, police said.

During interrogation, investigators found that Isha and Ranjeet had allegedly collected ₹3.6 lakh from the complainant on the pretext of arranging a railway job, and later transferred the money to Alam.

"The probe revealed that Alam was allegedly in contact with two other suspects, identified as Atul Kadam and A K Khan, who purportedly claimed to have links with senior railway offices, including Baroda House and Rail Bhawan," Reddy added.

The complainant's son was also medically examined at Northern Railway Central Hospital by a person identified as Kuldeep, allegedly in connivance with the accused, to lend credibility to the purported recruitment process, officials said.

The accused allegedly prepared forged recruitment-related documents, including appointment and call letters, and sent them to the complainant through Speed Post to gain his confidence and extract further money.

All three accused have been interrogated and served notices, police said.

Preliminary investigation suggests that several other job seekers may have been cheated through the racket. Investigators are examining financial transactions and other evidence to identify additional victims and trace the remaining accused persons, police said.

Police said the probe has also indicated possible involvement of some railway personnel in facilitating the fraud. Their role is being examined and appropriate legal action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation.

Further investigation is underway, they said.

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