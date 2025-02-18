Menu Explore
Delhi police restricts traffic on Chandni Chowk road for 12 hours

PTI |
Feb 18, 2025 05:20 PM IST

Delhi Police has imposed a 12-hour traffic restriction on Chandni Chowk from Red Fort to Fatehpuri, from 9 am to 9 pm

Delhi Police has restricted the traffic movement for 12 hours on Chandni Chowk road from Red Fort to Fatehpuri, an advisory said on Tuesday.

For twelve hours, Delhi Police has blocked traffic on Chandni Chowk Road between Red Fort and Fatehpuri.(ANI/representative )
For twelve hours, Delhi Police has blocked traffic on Chandni Chowk Road between Red Fort and Fatehpuri.(ANI/representative )

According to the advisory, the main Chandni Chowk Road from Red Fort to Fatehpuri has been notified as a non-motorised vehicle (NMV) zone from 9 am to 9 pm by Delhi Transport department.

To enforce this notification, boom barriers have been installed on all roads/ streets leading to the main Chandni Chowk Road, it said.

Fire tenders, ambulances, hearse vans, vehicles carrying pregnant women or patients requiring motorised transport, enforcement vehicles (North DMC and Delhi Police), and maintenance vehicles (including those deployed by North DMC, Delhi Police, BSES Yamuna Power Ltd., Public Works Department, CPWD, Delhi Jal Board, Indraprastha Gas Ltd. and bank currency vans with security vans) can enter through HC Sen Marg and Khari Baoli, the advisory mentioned.

Motorists are requested to remain patient, adhere to traffic rules and cooperate with traffic personnel for a smooth experience, it added.

